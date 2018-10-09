What Will Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Wear to Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding?

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle may sneak in subtle reminders of their own royal weddings when Princess Eugenie weds Jack Brooksbank — at least, those are the official odds!

Ladbrokes is placing bets on everything about Eugenie’s big day, from what color Queen Elizabeth will wear (pink is the current favorite at 5/2) to what designer the wives of Prince William and Prince Harry will chose for the family occasion. Current odds predict that both royal women will wear their own wedding dress designers, meaning fans can expect Kate in Alexander McQueen (1/2) and Meghan in Givenchy (1/3).

Neither would be a surprising choice — both Kate, 36, and Meghan, 37, have worn their wedding day designer on several occasions after tying the knot.

Meghan Markle in Givenchy and Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate married Prince William in a custom Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown that featured long lace sleeves and a v-neckline. Since her 2011 wedding, Kate has opted for pieces from the British brand again and again, from evening gowns to skirt suits and coats.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

In fact, the brand is a go-to for Kate’s wedding guest style. The royal mom, who made her first public appearance since the birth of her baby son, Prince Louis, at Meghan and Harry’s May wedding, wore an off-white bespoke Alexander McQueen coat dress.

The piece has proved to be a staple of her wardrobe, having previously worn it to Princess Charlotte’s christening and the 2016 Trooping the Colour.

Kate Middleton Getty(2); Shutterstock

Kate Middleton wears Alexander McQueen in Feb. 2018 Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty

Meghan’s long-sleeved, unembellished wedding gown by Givenchy has inspired a number of following looks on special occasions and royal debuts. She wore a dress by the brand to her solo outing with Queen Elizabeth as well as a white selection by Givenchy for her first appearance at the Royal Ascot. She also chose a black dress with long, sheer sleeves and a slit up the front of the skirt by the brand for her first solo outing as a royal.

Meghan Markle in Givenchy Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle in Givenchy Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle in Givenchy Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Of course, Meghan has changed things up for weddings.

While attending the nuptials of Prince Harry’s close friend, Charlie van Straubenzee, to Daisy Jenks, on August 4, Meghan wore a colorblock, pleated shirtdress from Club Monaco — a stark (and much more affordable!) contrast to the boho chic look by Oscar de la Renta she sported for the wedding of Princess Diana’s niece Celia McCorquodale back in June.

Meghan Markle's wedding guest looks Karwai Tang/WireImage; Geoff Robinson Photography/REX/Shutterstock

As for the bride, Eugenie is staying mum on exactly who snagged the job of creating her dream gown.

“I’m not telling anyone who is making it, but I can say it is a British-based designer,” she recently told British Vogue. “[The dress] is the one thing that I was really decisive about. As soon as we announced the wedding, I knew the designer, and the look, straight away. I never thought I’d be the one who knew exactly what I like, but I’ve been pretty on top of it.”

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie Jonathan Brady/PA Images/Getty

Eugenie has always been a supporter of British brands, recently leaning toward of-the-moment labels like Osman and Erdem — she even chose a floral dress with a pleated skirt by Erdem for her engagement photos. Both Kate and Meghan also gave a nod to the country in choosing their wedding dress designer: Alexander McQueen is a British brand, while Clare Waight Keller is a U.K. designer despite Givenchy being a French fashion house.