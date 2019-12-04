What Really Happened Between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in Front of the Trumps?

Image zoom Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty

A candid moment between Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne in front of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump is resulting in some raised eyebrows.

A video from Tuesday evening’s Buckingham Palace reception, which marked 70 years of NATO, shows a now-viral interaction between the 93-year-old monarch and her only daughter. In the clip, the Queen shakes hands with President Trump and the first lady, then looks to Princess Anne, who shrugs — and many called it a “disagreement” between the mother and daughter or a snub to the American president.

But a royal reporter who was inside the event is setting the record straight. Valentine Low shared the real story on Twitter, starting his chain of posts: “OK, here goes… Princess Anne: the truth. No, she didn’t snub the Trumps. And she wasn’t told off by the Queen.”

Low explained that Queen Elizabeth turned to Anne to see which world leader was next to be greeted. However, the Trumps were last, so Princess Anne raised her hands in the air, laughed and said: “It’s just me.” She then added, “And this lot,” motioning to the members of the royal household behind her.

Is Princess Anne in trouble? The Queen appears to glance awkwardly at Princess Anne who responds with a shrug 👀🤷‍♀️ as the royals greet US President Donald Trump and the First Lady at Buckingham Palace. More here: https://t.co/oHytOtFUl7 pic.twitter.com/KKs9y9BgQe — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 4, 2019

“This excellent bit of sleuthing comes from the very wonderful Laura Elston of the Press Association, who is as impartial a witness as you could hope for,” Low added on Twitter.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth and NATO leaders YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

President Trump sat next to Prince Charles, who hosted the Trumps for tea earlier in the day, during a photo-op with the rest of the NATO leaders in attendance.

Kate Middleton was also in attendance without her husband Prince William, who is wrapping up a four-day royal tour of Kuwait and Oman.

Multiple sources tell PEOPLE that they have observed a growing confidence in Princess Kate, 37. While raising her three children with Prince William, she has found passion and purpose in helping mothers and children everywhere. “She is finding her voice,” says a well-placed palace source.

Two royal family members who are also not in attendance are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are missing the event as it falls during their “family time” off from royal duties. The new parents previously revealed that they would be taking about six weeks offtowards the end of the year amid their concerns that the intense scrutiny they’ve faced has been tough on the couple.