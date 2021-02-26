Harry opened up about his new life in California during an interview on the Late Late Show With James Corden on Thursday night

Prince Harry Reveals What He Thinks of The Crown – and Who He Thinks Should Play Him!

It may have been controversial for some members of his family, but Prince Harry has a fairly relaxed attitude about The Crown and its depiction of the royals.

On Thursday night's episode of The Late Late Show, Harry, 36, opened up to host James Corden about the series, revealing that he thinks it is truer than some of the news stories about him and wife, Meghan Markle.

"They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate," he told Corden while riding an open-top bus through Los Angeles.

Harry, who has his own deal with streaming service Netflix (and mentions it several times during his chat) says he realizes it is a drama.

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he explained, adding, "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction – take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news."

Late last year, sources close to Harry's father, Prince Charles, were reportedly unhappy with the depiction of him and his life with Harry's late mother, Princess Diana. Even the U.K. government's culture secretary weighed in saying it should carry a "fiction" warning at the beginning of each show.

But Harry, didn't appear to take offense to the popular Netflix drama — he even weighed in on who he thinks the show should cast to play him.

"Daniel Lewis?" Harry mistakenly says. "Damien Lewis!" Corden corrects him, mentioning the Billons actor (and fellow redhead). "It's a great shout," Harry said before suggesting that the talk show host should play his brother, Prince William.

"It's not great casting, but it is casting," he joked.

Later in the pair's conversation, Harry describes what a regular night in for him and Meghan, 39, looks like at their home in Montecito, California. Explaining that they "do Archie's tea, give him a bath, read him a book," Harry also said, "Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed" and turn on the TV.

"Watch some Jeopardy. Maybe watch a bit of Netflix," he continued.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Harry and Corden "have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter."

"They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry's life in the U.S. and his focus now," another insider added.