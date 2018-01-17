What Made Kate Middleton Say: 'Don't Believe Everything You Read'

Kate Middleton won’t cry over a little spilled milk — even if it is almond!

The royal mom stopped by a café run by a charity that helps the homeless and addicts on Tuesday. While inside, she and Prince William were presented with a tray of cakes (baked by charity members) and tea — with some almond milk especially set aside for Kate.

“We put almond milk on the table because we had read that she had it,” said Kim Gardener, a former addict who now runs Betel UK’s women’s houses.

In a rare and unscripted moment, Kate then told them: “Don’t believe everything you read — I don’t even like almond milk.”

TRH also met staff and volunteers at the @CovCathedral Rising Café – a social enterprise aimed at providing work and opportunity for those overcoming drug and alcohol addictions. pic.twitter.com/VCaE5AHldl — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 16, 2018

The couple then praised the array of cakes, which included a princess confection complete with a tiara and a Union Jack cake.

William said that his 2-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte would like the princess cake — and described the Union Jack one as “very patriotic”.

“You should be on Bake Off!” he added, referring to the hit U.K. reality competition show, The Great British Bake Off.

The royal couple teamed up for a working day of royal duties on Tuesday, visiting the ruins of Coventry’s original 15th-century cathedral, which was destroyed by German bombers during WWII in 1940, along with a trip to the modern cathedral that was rebuilt by 1962. They also took part in a “Litany of Reconciliation” prayer service aimed “at healing the wounds of history and building a culture of peace,” the couple’s office said.