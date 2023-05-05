01 of 20 Prince William. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a special reception at Buckingham Palace held in honor of King Charles.

02 of 20 Kate Middleton and Jill Biden. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty At the Friday reception, Kate mingled with other royals and world leaders, including First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden.

03 of 20 King Charles. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty Meanwhile, the man of the hour had a smile on his face.

04 of 20 TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images On Friday morning, Charles surprised members of the public near Buckingham Palace, including one woman who made a touching sign that read, "Mummy Would Be Proud."

05 of 20 TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images Another royal watcher carried a sign that read, "USA Loves King Charles."

06 of 20 Carl Court/Getty Images With his pink tie and matching pocket square, the King stood out in the crowd of red-and-blue-swathed admirers.

07 of 20 Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images Joining him were Will and Kate, who found a group of women in the Union Jack.

08 of 20 Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images As is her usual style, Kate got down on a child's level for a smiley selfie.

09 of 20 Kate Middleton and Prince William. Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images After the walkabout, Kate and Will attended the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch at the palace.

10 of 20 Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images Kate held conversations with several dignitaries, including New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

11 of 20 Kate Middleton and Prince William ride on the Elizabeth Line. On Thursday, the younger royals had a lighter outing, riding the London Underground's Elizabeth Line for a pub visit.

12 of 20 Prince William and Kate Middleton. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images Once off the tube, the pair greeted a crowd who'd come to see them. One onlooker even asked Kate how her kids were doing ahead of the big day.

13 of 20 Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple visited the Dog and Duck in part to see how the pub was preparing for what will likely be a busy day in London on May 6.

14 of 20 Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty Will took a turn behind the bar — but did he pour a perfect pint?

15 of 20 Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty Images The couple was able to sit for a minute, too, to enjoy a brew.

16 of 20 King Charles, Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty On Wednesday, Charles hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace, greeting Lionel Richie — who is set to perform at Sunday's coronation concert — and his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.

17 of 20 King Charles. Yui Mok/PA Wire via ZUMA The king made his way down a receiving line, which included Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon.

18 of 20 King Charles. Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images But it hasn't been all parties and pubs: that same day, the family headed to Westminster Abbey for a rehearsal.

19 of 20 Queen Camilla. Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images Spotted en route: Queen Camilla, who waved to the crowd.