It's Been a Busy Week for the Royals! What Kate, Will and Charles Have Been Up to Ahead of the Coronation

From dress rehearsals to drinks at the pub, the royal family has been busy in the days leading up to Saturday's big moment: see the photos

By Kate Hogan
and People Staff
Published on May 5, 2023 04:00 PM
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks to guests during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests
Prince William. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty

On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a special reception at Buckingham Palace held in honor of King Charles.

Catherine, Princess of Wales speaks with the First Lady of the United States, Dr Jill Biden and her grand daughter Finnegan Biden during a reception at Buckingham Palace for overseas guests attending the coronation
Kate Middleton and Jill Biden. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty

At the Friday reception, Kate mingled with other royals and world leaders, including First Lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter, Finnegan Biden.

King Charles Hosts Reception At Buckingham Palace Ahead Of Coronation Day
King Charles. Jacob King - WPA Pool / Getty

Meanwhile, the man of the hour had a smile on his face.

King Charles III meets members of the public gather on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday morning, Charles surprised members of the public near Buckingham Palace, including one woman who made a touching sign that read, "Mummy Would Be Proud."

King Charles III meets members of the public gather on The Mall, near Buckingham Palace
TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Another royal watcher carried a sign that read, "USA Loves King Charles."

King Charles III greets members of the public along the Mall as preparations continue for The Coronation
Carl Court/Getty Images

With his pink tie and matching pocket square, the King stood out in the crowd of red-and-blue-swathed admirers.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets well-wishers during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Joining him were Will and Kate, who found a group of women in the Union Jack.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, meets well-wishers during a walkabout on the Mall outside Buckingham Palace
Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As is her usual style, Kate got down on a child's level for a smiley selfie.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

After the walkabout, Kate and Will attended the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch at the palace.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins attend a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

Kate held conversations with several dignitaries, including New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

The Prince And Princess Of Wales Visit Soho
Kate Middleton and Prince William ride on the Elizabeth Line.

On Thursday, the younger royals had a lighter outing, riding the London Underground's Elizabeth Line for a pub visit.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck pub in Soho
Prince William and Kate Middleton. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images

Once off the tube, the pair greeted a crowd who'd come to see them. One onlooker even asked Kate how her kids were doing ahead of the big day.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The couple visited the Dog and Duck in part to see how the pub was preparing for what will likely be a busy day in London on May 6.

STARTRAKS SQUARE Prince William, Prince of Wales pulls the first pint of Kingmaker a new brew celebrating the coronation as Catherine, Princess of Wales looks on at the Dog and Duck
Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty

Will took a turn behind the bar — but did he pour a perfect pint?

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales chat to local business people as they visit the Dog and Duck pub in Soho
Jamie Lorriman - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The couple was able to sit for a minute, too, to enjoy a brew.

King Charles III speaks with Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England.
King Charles, Lionel Richie and Lisa Parigi. Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty

On Wednesday, Charles hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace, greeting Lionel Richie — who is set to perform at Sunday's coronation concert — and his girlfriend, Lisa Parigi.

May 3, 2023, London, UK: King Charles III speaks with Baroness Doreen Lawrence (left) and members of her family, during a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the coronation on May 6.
King Charles. Yui Mok/PA Wire via ZUMA

The king made his way down a receiving line, which included Baroness Lawrence of Clarendon.

King Charles III leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal for his coronation
King Charles. Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

But it hasn't been all parties and pubs: that same day, the family headed to Westminster Abbey for a rehearsal.

The Queen Consort leaving Westminster Abbey in central London
Queen Camilla. Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

Spotted en route: Queen Camilla, who waved to the crowd.

Prince Louis and the Prince of Wales leaving Westminster Abbey in central London, following a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III
Prince Louis and Prince William. Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images

Will rode alongside his children, including Prince Louis.

