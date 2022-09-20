What Happens to All the Floral Tributes Left at Royal Parks?

The flowers left by mourners in Green Park and Hyde Park in London will be turned into an organic composted material which will be utilized for landscaping projects, according to The Royal Parks

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth, Green Park and Hyde Park in London have filled up with floral tributes in honor of the late monarch.

Mourners will be able to continue to view and lay floral tributes in the week following the Queen's funeral, according to The Royal Parks organization.

Once the displays are removed, the labels and cards will be detached from the flowers and put into storage. The floral arrangements will then be "taken to the Hyde Park nursery for processing to remove any remaining packaging, cards and labels and to separate plant material for composting in nearby Kensington Gardens," according to the charity.

VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

The organic composted material will be utilized for landscaping projects across the Royal Parks, the organization, which is responsible for coordinating floral tributes during the national period of mourning, according to the organization.

The removal of the floral arrangements coincides with the ending of the royal family's official period of mourning, which concludes seven days after the Queen's funeral.

The Queen was buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel on Monday evening after her state funeral and committal service.

RYAN PIERSE/POOL/AFP via Getty

The late monarch was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, during a private burial service, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, was moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred, to be by her side.

The Palace also paid tribute to the Queen on social media alongside a beautiful photo of her enjoying the great outdoors, writing, "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.' In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."

Buckingham Palace confirmed details of the private burial with a simple statement on social media earlier Monday.

"This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret," the palace wrote, sharing a vintage, undated photo of the five royals.

