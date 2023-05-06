What Did King Charles Say to Prince William After the Heir Kissed His Cheek at the Coronation?

King Charles quietly whispered his gratitude to Prince William during the coronation ceremony on May 6

By
Sheila Cosgrove Baylis
Sheila Cosgrove Baylis

Sheila Baylis is Senior News Editor for PEOPLE's Health vertical; she contributes to print features and directs the digital Health team on stories ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic to body image and women's health. She has a Master's Degree in Gender Studies.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 6, 2023 12:04 PM

Prince William and his father, King Charles, shared a quiet exchange at the King's coronation ceremony on Saturday.

William, 40, knelt before Charles, 74, and said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

He then touched his father's crown and kissed his cheek, prompting Charles to say what appeared to be, "Thank you, William."

The Prince of Wales' vow — known as the Homage of Royal Blood — echoes the one made by his grandfather Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation, when he swore to be her "liege man of life and limb."

The "words of fealty" and Prince William's role was confirmed last week in the liturgy of the coronation service released by the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace.

Although Prince Harry, 38, attended the coronation ceremony, he did not play an official role in the service.

King Charles III Coronation
BBC

King Charles wore St. Edward's Crown, which weighs nearly 5 lbs. and was first created for King Charles II in 1661 as a replacement for the previous crown that had been melted down in 1649. The palace said the original was thought to date back to the 11th-century royal saint, Edward the Confessor, who was the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, Britain's King Charles III, wearing St Edward's Crown, during the King's Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023.
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

Following the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the royal family took part in the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace, where King Charles appeared on the balcony for the first time as monarch.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, 75, were joined on the palace balcony by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales's son Prince George, 9, daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, and son Prince Louis, 5, were also present.

BRITAIN-ROYALS-CORONATION
YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty

King Charles became monarch immediately upon Queen Elizabeth's death in September and named Queen Camilla, 75, as his Queen Consort the following day, the historic service — including the crowning — was carried out at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The coronation celebrations will continue on Sunday with the Coronation Concert starring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle. The centerpiece of the concert will be "Lighting up the Nation," where iconic locations across the United Kingdom will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.

Related Articles
King Charles III, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton's Coronation Headpiece Has a Close Tie to King Charles' Charity
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales smiles through the window as he travels with his family back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis' Best Facial Expressions at King Charles' Coronation Day
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
Every Royal Family Member Who Appeared on the Balcony at King Charles' Coronation
Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, the Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey
Coronation Seating Chart: Where Did Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Other Royals Sit?
Members of the royal family; balcony; king charles coronation
All the Members of the British Royal Family Who Attended King Charles Coronation
princess charlotte and princess leia
Princess Charlotte's Coronation Look Inspires Comparisons to Princess Leia from 'Star Wars'
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis; king charles coronation
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Master Flag Dressing for Coronation — Just Like Mom Kate!
Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day
King Charles and Queen Camilla Slept at Clarence House the Night Before Coronation, Breaking a Tradition from 1066
King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelling in the Gold State Coach built in 1760 and used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831sets off from Westminster Abbey on route to Buckingham Palace during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
Every Royal Who Rode in the Coronation Procession Following King Charles' Crowning
Prince Harry, Prince William
Prince Harry and Prince William Don't Interact at Father King Charles' Coronation
Britain's Prince Louis of Wales yawns as he arrives at Westminster Abbey in central London
Prince Louis Proves Yet Again to Be Instantly Meme-Worthy on King Charles' Coronation Day
King Charles III ; The Coronation of King Charles III, London, UK - 06 May 2023
Royal Wear! See King Charles in His 2 Crowns on Coronation Day
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey
Why Prince Harry Didn't Appear with the Royals on Buckingham Palace's Balcony After the Coronation
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace
King Charles Makes First Buckingham Palace Balcony Appearance of His Reign After Coronation
king-charles-coronation-balcony-050623-2
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Return to Buckingham Palace Balcony!
King Charles III Coronation
Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Palace Balcony Debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales