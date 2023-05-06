What Did King Charles Say to Prince William After the Heir Kissed His Cheek at the Coronation?

Prince William and his father, King Charles, shared a quiet exchange at the King's coronation ceremony on Saturday.

William, 40, knelt before Charles, 74, and said, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God."

He then touched his father's crown and kissed his cheek, prompting Charles to say what appeared to be, "Thank you, William."

The Prince of Wales' vow — known as the Homage of Royal Blood — echoes the one made by his grandfather Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth at her 1953 coronation, when he swore to be her "liege man of life and limb."

The "words of fealty" and Prince William's role was confirmed last week in the liturgy of the coronation service released by the office of the Archbishop of Canterbury at Lambeth Palace.

Although Prince Harry, 38, attended the coronation ceremony, he did not play an official role in the service.

King Charles wore St. Edward's Crown, which weighs nearly 5 lbs. and was first created for King Charles II in 1661 as a replacement for the previous crown that had been melted down in 1649. The palace said the original was thought to date back to the 11th-century royal saint, Edward the Confessor, who was the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

Following the crowning ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the royal family took part in the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace, where King Charles appeared on the balcony for the first time as monarch.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, 75, were joined on the palace balcony by Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Prince and Princess of Wales's son Prince George, 9, daughter Princess Charlotte, 8, and son Prince Louis, 5, were also present.

King Charles became monarch immediately upon Queen Elizabeth's death in September and named Queen Camilla, 75, as his Queen Consort the following day, the historic service — including the crowning — was carried out at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The coronation celebrations will continue on Sunday with the Coronation Concert starring Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, broadcast live from the grounds of Windsor Castle. The centerpiece of the concert will be "Lighting up the Nation," where iconic locations across the United Kingdom will be lit up using projections, lasers, drone displays and illuminations.