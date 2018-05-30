Crowns! Scepters! Orbs! See the Amazing Royal Treasures Newly on Display at Westminster Abbey

Talk about from drab to fab: An area previously used as a storage space on top of Westminster Abbey will open as a gallery to the public for the first time ever on June 11.

While the Abbey had a smaller museum in the 11th-century undercroft off the cloisters until 2015, the new gallery offers space for four times as many objects for a total of 300. The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries have been set up to unveil the story of Westminster Abbey in four parts: Building Westminster Abbey, Worship and Daily Life, Westminster Abbey and the Monarchy and The Abbey and National Memory.

Coronation Chair of Queen Mary II, who reigned from 1689-94. Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Replicas of (from left) St Edward's crown, the orb with cross for King Charles' 1661 coronation and Queen Victoria's Imperial State Crown made in 1838. Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Some items on display will include Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s marriage license (the Abbey has hosted 17 royal weddings), Queen Mary II’s coronation chair used for William III and Mary’s joint coronation in 1689 and the Westminster Retable, the oldest surviving altarpiece in England.

Funeral effigies of Kind William III (reigned 1689-1702) and Queen Mary II. Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

The funeral effigy of Edmund Sheffield, 2nd Duke of Buckingham (1716-35). Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

To make the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries — named because fundraising efforts kicked off in 2012 during the 60th year of Queen Elizabeth‘s reign — accessible to guests, the Abbey added an external tower outside Poets’ Corner, across from the Houses of Parliament. The structure is 80 feet high with a staircase winding around it, with the gallery itself landing 52 feet above the Abbey’s floor. The creation of the tower marks the first physical addition to the Abbey church since its towers by Nicholas Hawksmoor were completed in 1745.

The view from the new Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries of Westminster Abbey. Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Another angle of the view from the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries. Nils Jorgensen/REX/Shutterstock

Visitors will be able to take in the West Window, the Cosmati pavement and the entire Gothic nave from the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Galleries, a vista 20th century poet Sir John Betjeman called the “best view in Europe.”

The 65th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation is June 2. She is the longest-reigning monarch in history.