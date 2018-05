It’s not often we see Kate in a strapless gown, but as Markle is not (yet) a royal, she has a little more freedom to show some skin. She wore a floral Erdem gown to the wedding of Harry’s longtime friend, Tom ‘Skippy’ Inskip, in Jamaica in March, so this strapless gown would be a seamless fit if she chose to go the same route.

Buy it! Erdem Simona Floral-Print Silk-Voile Gown, $3,805; netaporter.com