We Have Photo Proof That Queen Elizabeth Is Absolutely Charmed by Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth reunited with her favorite road-trip pal on Tuesday — and the 92-year-old monarch couldn’t have looked more delighted!

The Queen was beaming as she greeted Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot, Britain’s famed horse racing event.

The bond between the Queen and her new granddaughter-in-law has been on full display lately. For their first solo outing just five days ago, the twosome stepped off the royal train together in Cheshire after sharing an overnight ride from London.

Queen Elizabeth greets Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot on June 19, 2018. Shutterstock

The Duchess has learned a lot from the Queen in just a few short weeks. She is being mentored by the Queen’s former aide, Samantha Cohen, who has been has been helping the new royal with protocol, an insider previously told PEOPLE.

Prince Charles laughs with Meghan Markle at Royal Ascot on June 19, 2018. Simon Perry

Also at Tuesday’s Ascot, Meghan drew smiles and laughs from her new father-in-law, Prince Charles, continuing the positive energy of the warm exchange she had with him and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at his 70th birthday garden party.