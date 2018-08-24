Did Meghan Markle and Harry Step Out for Pint at London Pub? Couple Has People Doing Double Take!

There’s more to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry than meets the eye!

That’s what London residents discovered when the royal newlyweds appeared to be spending a day out on the town, but it turned out to actually be Madame Tussauds’ live wax figures.

Activities for the day included taking a dog, inspired by Meghan’s real pet living in Kensington Palace, a rescue Beagle named guy, for a walk, giving some royal waves and having a drink at a local pub. The actors’ outfits also perfectly imitated the duo’s style — Meghan in a white button-down, jeans and brown flats, Prince Harry also in jeans and a light-blue Oxford.

Live wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Lix wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Lix wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle PA Images/INSTARimages.com

In May, the original wax statues of the couple were unveiled at Madame Tussauds in London. It was the first recreation of Meghan while Prince Harry’s was updated to have a beard. Meghan’s model sports a dark green ensemble inspired by the P.A.R.O.S.H dress she wore when the couple first shared they were getting married and a replica of the custom engagement ring Prince Harry had made for her.

Wax figures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry REX/Shutterstock

At the moment, the real Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 37, are enjoying the end of the royals’ annual August vacation. According to reports, they spent a quiet few days last weekend at George and Amal Clooney‘s home on Lake Cuomo in Italy. Sources said that Prince Harry and George played basketball while Meghan relaxed by the pool with Amal and the hosts’ 14-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander. The Clooneys also reportedly held a dinner party for their guests on Saturday evening.

Upcoming travel plans include a trip to Australia alongside David Beckham for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games, a Paralympics-style event. Beckham, 43, was recently named an Invictus Games ambassador. Prince Harry and Meghan will be in Australia as part of their first royal tour this fall during which they will visit also Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand.