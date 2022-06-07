Princess Charlotte Corrects Prince George on Palace Balcony in Moment That Almost Went Unnoticed!
Princess Charlotte was keeping her big brother Prince George in line as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations came to an end Sunday.
During a special moment that represented the future of the monarchy, Queen Elizabeth stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.
As the national anthem, "God Save the Queen," played, George was spotted placing his hand on the balcony ledge. Charlotte then sweetly nudged her brother's arm, telling him to fix his posture. George quickly corrects himself by standing up straight and putting his arms by his side. (Watch the sweet moment play out in the video above!)
Prince George has had a number of adorable moments throughout the Jubilee festivities. During Saturday's Platinum Party at the Palace, the royal sat beside his sister and parents for the star-studded event.
As George watched the musical performances, Zara Tindall, Princess Anne's daughter, reached over from the row behind him and poked him with her Union Jack flag.
Kate and Princess Charlotte noticed the little prank and smiled as George made a silly face and attempted to poke Zara back with his flag.
Queen Elizabeth's "Party at the Palace" hosted 22,000 guests, celebrating the U.K. and Commonwealth's contributions to fashion, sports, the environment and music during her record-breaking 70-year reign.
The Queen herself did not attend the concert due to her ongoing "mobility issues." PEOPLE confirmed that she watched the show on TV at home in Windsor Castle. All the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday.
This unprecedented anniversary (Queen Elizabeth is the first monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee!) included four days of celebrations in the U.K. In addition to the pop concert on Saturday, the royals attended Trooping the Colour, a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, and the Derby horse race.