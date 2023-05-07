Watch: Princess Charlotte Loses Her Footing While Curtsying to King Charles

Princess Charlotte had a bit of a mishap at the coronation concert.

The only daughter of Prince William, 40, and Kate Middleton, 41, slightly stumbled when she tried to curtsy to King Charles and Queen Camilla as they entered the royal box to watch the royal concert.

Princess Charlotte, 8, was captured on video trying to curtsy as the king passed by on his way to his seat. However, it appeared that the little royal's foot or dress may have gotten stuck on her seat after the action, as she looked down and attempted to adjust her position.

She wore a white ruffled dress with a black bow and line designs, as she sat between her mother, who wore a red suit by her wedding gown designer, Alexander McQueen, and brother George, 9, who looked like a miniature version of his father in a similar dark blue suit with tie, for the concert.

Getty

Notably missing was the siblings' younger brother, 5-year-old Prince Louis, who did not appear to be seated in the royal box with his family.

The concert, hosted by Paddington star Hugh Bonneville, was meant to "celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests," not to mention those watching at home.

Leon Neal/Getty

The eclectic lineup for the night was led by Lionel Richie and Katy Perry — both of whom have close connections to King Charles. Perry has served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020.

Meanwhile, the "All Night Long" hitmaker was appointed as the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019. Charles established the charity in 1976 as the Prince of Wales to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential.

The concert also featured performances by Take That, Sir Bryn Terfel, Andrea Bocelli and Alexis Ffrench. Nicole Scherzinger performed "Reflection" from Mulan as pianist Lang Lang played, and Olly Murs was one of the first performers to take the stage at the show.