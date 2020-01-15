Watch Prince William Confuse a Photo of His Younger Self with Daughter Princess Charlotte!

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Prince William Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty

Like royal father, like royal daughter!

During Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Bradford on Wednesday, they stopped by the Khidmat Centre — where a special dessert display was revealed. The couple was astonished by an elaborate red, white and blue cake surrounded by cupcakes, each of which featured photos of Kate and William.

The cake creator explained to the pair that each snapshot was a different moment from their lives, from their childhoods to becoming parents themselves.

“Is that me?” Prince William said while pointing to a portrait of himself as a youngster, before commenting that it looked like 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. “Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible.”

Kate was in agreement: “It looks so much like Charlotte.”

Kate, 38, learned that the photo frames were also edible and asked how long the impressive baking job took.

The royal mom of three also bonded with 18-month-old Sorayah Ahmad, who was part of a grandparents-and-babies group.

“Sorayah was the star of the show,” proud grandmother Maryiam Ahmad tells PEOPLE. “She was dancing and they were singing nursery rhymes. Kate got hold of her and was joining in. I’m totally overwhelmed. She was holding her and they were doing dancing. Kate is really lovely.”

For the day of outings, Kate wore a dress by Zara and a long green coat by Alexander McQueen — her wedding dress designer. She accentuated her signature bouncy blowout with earrings by Zeen, which she wore during the couple’s tour of Pakistan in the fall.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to the chimes of bells from the city hall, which dominates Centenary Square. Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s shocking exit as senior members of the royal family, royal fans gathered to see the pair commented that Kate and William “looked really happy.”

Rukhsar Parveebn, 20, a politics student from Leeds, says that there was no hint from the couple of the internal turmoil of recent days. “[William] didn’t let it show that the drama had been going on,” she tells PEOPLE. “I love the royal family and I was really impressed with him.”

Dawn Eaton, 55, from Huddersfield – who said she had gone to London for the funeral of William’s mother Princess Diana 22 years ago – said that William “seemed okay” despite the upheavals of the week.

“He has got to carry on, business as usual,” she tells PEOPLE. “His mother was always my favorite and we have gone on to William and Harry and their children. It’s sad. But we don’t know what goes on behind closed doors.”