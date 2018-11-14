Prince William and Kate Middleton got to work in the kitchen on Wednesday.

William and Kate, both 36, headed to Barnsley in Yorkshire, 175 miles north of London, to visit the homelessness charity Centrepoint, which was close to the heart of William’s late mother, Princess Diana.

At the charity’s hostel — which serves 60 young people from the area — William and Kate helped prepare lunch by stirring Omero’s Red Pepper and Chorizo soup and cutting bread.

“Don’t look at how evenly I cut it!” Kate, in a blue belted Eponine London rewear, jokingly told others in the kitchen.

The soup was the winning recipe in the “Big Broth” project, which raises money for Centrepoint through grocery sales.

William then took a tray and gingerly walked into a second kitchen to sit down with two young people who’ve been helped by Centrepoint and two staffers for a bite to eat.

“I’m doing my balancing-the-soup act,” the royal dad joked as he moved down the right corridor. “Sorry to keep you waiting for your lunch — we’ve been talking too much as usual.”

As they sat down, William tried to put his neighbors at ease by noting, “This is not your usual lunch.”

Added Kate: “I think I cut some rather big slices.”

“Don’t be put off by the size of Catherine’s bread,” William countered. “They’re enough to wedge the door.”

They then visited the new Andy Norman Learning Hub, which is a dedicated area and provide resources for homeless youth to improve their chances of moving towards independent living. The couple chatted with a few of the young people who’d been learning about WWI as part of a life-skills tutorial.

“Did you know much about it?” Kate asked, while William added, “It’s such a big topic. I always think it’s the numbers that are quite startling — the millions who were killed.”

The royal visit shines a light on a serious issue in the U.K. Last year, 7,000 young people in Yorkshire and the Humber approached their local authority because they were homeless or at risk. In Barnsley, Centrepoint is working to provide these young people with accommodation and support to get them back into education, training and employment.

Earlier in the day, around 15 miles away in Rotherham, the couple visited car-maker McLaren Automotive’s new Composites Technology Centre, meeting those working in the factory and chatting to some of McLaren’s STEM Ambassadors about their work encouraging children to get involved in science-based learning and careers. William and Kate, along with Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have regularly encouraged young people to follow a path into STEM subjects at school, university and into careers.

Later on Wednesday, William and Kate are expected at Buckingham Palace for a party celebrating the 70th birthday of Prince Charles.