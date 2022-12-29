Prince George's Cousin Mia Tindall Playfully Tries to Distract Him During Royal Christmas Walk

Mia Tindall poked some fun at her cousin Prince George on Christmas!

In a cheeky moment caught on camera (starting at 3:42 in the clip below) during the royal family's walk from church at Sandringham on Sunday, 8-year-old Mia playfully poked George, 9, in the back from behind as she walked past him. Prince George was greeting well-wishers with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, when Mia attempted to distract him. Already a poised royal, George didn't react when his second cousin tried to surprise him.

Mia is the eldest daughter of Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall, making her second cousins with George, Charlotte and Louis. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall often bring Mia and their 4-year-old daughter Lena to royal family events (which son Lucas, 1, is still likely deemed too young to attend). In June, Mia and Lena sat behind their second cousins during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where Mia similarly made silly faces and chatted with her family — much like Prince Louis' adorable antics!

Later, Mike (who sat next to his daughters and behind the Wales children at the pageant) opened up about what it was like to have a front-row seat to Louis' now-viral mischief.

"It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time," he said over the summer on an episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby. "But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done."

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters] are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high," he added.

Prince Louis got a bit restless during the parade, at points making faces at Princess Kate before giving her a sweet cuddle. He also took turns on the laps of his mom, father Prince William and grandfather King Charles.

Meanwhile, Lena caused a mini commotion when she produced some treats, handing them out to Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the row ahead of her as Prince Louis extended his hand in anticipation.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Louis is "a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," someone who knows the family previously told PEOPLE. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."