Prince George's Cousin Mia Tindall Playfully Tries to Distract Him During Royal Christmas Walk

Ever the poised prince, George didn't react when his second cousin tried to start some fun

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 29, 2022 02:01 PM
Mia Tindall Playfully Tries to Distract Prince George During Sandringham Christmas Walk
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty, Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Mia Tindall poked some fun at her cousin Prince George on Christmas!

In a cheeky moment caught on camera (starting at 3:42 in the clip below) during the royal family's walk from church at Sandringham on Sunday, 8-year-old Mia playfully poked George, 9, in the back from behind as she walked past him. Prince George was greeting well-wishers with his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton and siblings Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, when Mia attempted to distract him. Already a poised royal, George didn't react when his second cousin tried to surprise him.

Mia is the eldest daughter of Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall, making her second cousins with George, Charlotte and Louis. Zara and her husband Mike Tindall often bring Mia and their 4-year-old daughter Lena to royal family events (which son Lucas, 1, is still likely deemed too young to attend). In June, Mia and Lena sat behind their second cousins during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, where Mia similarly made silly faces and chatted with her family — much like Prince Louis' adorable antics!

Later, Mike (who sat next to his daughters and behind the Wales children at the pageant) opened up about what it was like to have a front-row seat to Louis' now-viral mischief.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">prince louis</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">prince george</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">princess charlotte</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">kate middleton</a> royal christmas 2022
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

"It's tough for them. They're all young. It's a long time," he said over the summer on an episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby. "But as any parents know, you just do whatever needs to be done."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge, Mia Tindall, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge attend the Platinum Pageant on The Mall on June 5, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952.
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

"Louis, he was just wanting to have fun. And my two [daughters] are always mischievous, so it's trying to keep a lid on. There were a lot of sweets out back though, so there was a real sugar high," he added.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: (L-R) Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall (front row) Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton, Mike Tindall and Prince Louis. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Louis got a bit restless during the parade, at points making faces at Princess Kate before giving her a sweet cuddle. He also took turns on the laps of his mom, father Prince William and grandfather King Charles.

Meanwhile, Lena caused a mini commotion when she produced some treats, handing them out to Princess Charlotte and Prince George in the row ahead of her as Prince Louis extended his hand in anticipation.

Back: Mike Tindall, Mia Tindall, Lena Tindall and Savannah Phillips; Front: (L-R) <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-louis/" data-inlink="true">Prince Louis</a> of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/princess-charlotte/" data-inlink="true">Princess Charlotte</a> of Cambridge, <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-george/" data-inlink="true">Prince George</a> of Cambridge and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-william/" data-inlink="true">Prince William</a>, Duke of Cambridge watch the Platinum Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of <a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II on 6 February 1952.
Prince Louis, Lena Tindall and Princess Charlotte. Roland Hoskins - WPA Pool/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Louis is "a cheeky monkey — a typical third child," someone who knows the family previously told PEOPLE. "It's nice that the world got to see him enjoying himself."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmlLvFduz1P/ hayley_hubbard Verified ‘Twas the night before Christmas 🎅🏼🤶🏼🎄 3d
Tyler Hubbard and Family Spend Christmas Eve Baking Gingerbread Cookies — See the Cute Photos!
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth Christmas
How King Charles' First Christmas Speech Differed from Queen Elizabeth's Traditional Address
Prince Louis Christmas outfit
Why Was Prince Louis Wearing Shorts in December for His Royal Christmas Walk?
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark; Queen Margrethe of Denmark; Prince Joachim of Denmark and Princess Marie of Denmark
Denmark's Queen Margrethe Stars in New Portraits as Grandchildren Prepare to Lose Royal Titles
Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Happy Holidays from the Palace! The Ultimate Royal Christmas Card Roundup of 2022
King Harald of Norway
King Harald V of Norway Steps Out for Church on Christmas Following Hospitalization for Infection
Princess Anne, Princess Royal walks behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster on September 14, 2022, in London, England. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is taken in procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall where she will lay in state until the early morning of her funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III.
Princess Anne Missed Royal Family Christmas Service at Sandringham for a Relatable Reason
prince william kate family royal christmas 2022
Kate Middleton Jokes She Had 'Quite an Early Start' on Christmas and Talks About Her Kids' Gifts
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Prince Louis attends the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
See Prince Louis' Sweet Surprise for Princess Charlotte During His First Christmas Walkabout
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 05: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince Louis of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on a balcony during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Hannah McKay - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
How King Charles Remembered Queen Elizabeth in His First Christmas Speech
In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England
King Charles Continues Royal Tradition with His First Christmas Speech as Monarch — Watch the Address
(front) Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis, and the Princess of Wales; (centre) the Prince of Wales and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi; and (back) James, Visount Severn, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, the Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture date: Sunday December 25, 2022. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)
Merry Christmas from Sandringham! See the Best Pics of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
prince andrew royal christmas 2022
Prince Andrew Joins King Charles and Royal Family for Christmas Day Church Outing
princess beatrice wolfie royal christmas 2022
Princess Beatrice's Stepson Christopher Woolf Makes First Royal Family Christmas Appearance
princess charlotte prince george christmas 2022
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Join Royals for Annual Christmas Day Church Outing
Together at Christmas Carol service
Prince George's Secret Talent Revealed! See His Reindeer Painting — Shared by Kate and William