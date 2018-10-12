Watch Fergie Make the Ultimate Mother of the Bride Sigh of Relief at Daughter Eugenie's Wedding

Mother of the bride nerves relief never looked so sweet!

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York (popularly known as “Fergie”) breathed a gigantic sigh of relief as things went smoothly during her daughter Princess Eugenie‘s wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on Friday.

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in front of 800 guests. The mother of the bride wore an emerald green dress by local Windsor company Emma Louise Design, with a vintage Manolo Blahnik bag. Her emerald dress matched the bride’s dazzling emerald tiara, borrowed from the Queen.

She also wore a matching hat, featuring a gold band surrounding the brim that jetted out on either side on the back, which garnered a lot of attention on Twitter.

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Eugenie’s open back wedding gown was a custom creation by London-based label Peter Pilotto, which she accessorized with a diamond and emerald tiara, borrowed from the Queen, and matching earrings, gifted by Jack.

Press Association via AP Images

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

While Fergie and her daughter’s wedding dress styles are quite different from each other, Princess Eugenie’s engagement ring, which features a blush-colored padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds, bears resemblance to her mother’s.

The royal wedding was broadcast live on TLC Friday morning.