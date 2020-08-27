Zara and husband Mike Tindall are supporting an initiative to get fans back into stadiums and arenas

Watch Zara Tindall Wince as She Takes a Rapid COVID-19 Test — and Get Results in Minutes

Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Zara Tindall winced briefly as she took a rapid 10-minute test for COVID-19 as part of an initiative she and husband Mike Tindall are supporting to help get fans back into sports arenas and stadiums.

Former rugby player Mike and equestrian champion Zara took the test – and got negative results in just 10 minutes – to illustrate how easy it is to test fans and staff ahead of large sporting events.

The idea is that those who are tested then upload the result to a digital health passport on their phones, which can then be shown at events.

Zara and Mike are Global Sporting Ambassadors for the British cyber technology company VST Enterprises Ltd (VSTE), which developed the health passport initiative.

Former England rugby captain and 2003 World Cup winner Mike said, “Zara and I both took the test, which was literally one minute to administer a blood sample and run it through the Bio Sure test kit with our results back in less than 10 minutes.”

(Zara and Mike Tindall demonstrate the test. Filmed by Ian Lysaght for Zope Media Copyright VST Enterprises Ltd 2020.)

He adds, “The VHealth Passport is test-agnostic, so it can work with all and any approved COVID-19 testing kits or lab based testing. Our ‘negative’ test results were then uploaded to our VHealth Passports in under five seconds and it means we get a green tick on a traffic light system on the VHealth Passport app on our phones.”

Image zoom Mike and Zara Tindall James Veysey/Shutterstock

“What this does is give people who use the VHealth Passport system confidence that the people around them are also doing the same thing in a sporting event and have tested negative. Ultimately it’s about getting the fans back safely into major sporting events.”

Mom of two Zara explained, “This is a really exciting new technology that has such great potential for the equestrian world. For riders, who are traveling all over the country, and to other countries, this gives reassurance that they have been tested and are negative for Covid. And for those working on events including support staff, volunteers and the fans themselves it gives the confidence to come back to the sport we love and have the big events running again.”

Image zoom Zara and Mike show their support for health service workers

They are taking part in a program called Fans Are Back, which is being presented to the government to get football, snooker, rugby, golf and equestrian sports fans back into stadiums and major sporting events next month.