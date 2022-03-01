"I wasn't sure what they'd be like and what to call them in terms of their titles," Wales local Nicky Hurst told PEOPLE

Kate Middleton and Prince William Were 'Really Relaxed' When a Wales Woman Broke Royal Protocol

How do you greet a future King and Queen?

That's the problem Nicky Hurst of Country Fare Wholefoods and Fine Cheeses faced on Tuesday when she met Kate Middleton and Prince William in Wales, where they visited to mark St. David's Day. When the couple stopped by the cheese stand at Abergavenny Market, she went the casual route.

"They are lovely," Hurst tells PEOPLE. "I wasn't sure what they'd be like and what to call them in terms of their titles. I called them 'Kate' and 'Will,' and they were really relaxed."

On presentation to a member of the royal family, the correct formal address is "Your Royal Highness." Then "Sir" or "Ma'am" can be used accordingly.

Hurst was even able to surprise Prince William, 39, with his favorite cheese.

"I asked William what his favorite was, and he said he liked a really rare Swiss cheese called Kaltbach. And I said, 'Here's some!' He was really surprised and said, 'I didn't expect you to have that!' " she recalled.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Abergavenny Market Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Christine Hughes and Carol Davies, sisters who own a fruit and flowers stall in the market, camped out to be at the couple's wedding back in 2011. They joked that they would "be at your nan's' " — a reference to the celebrations in London to mark the Platinum Jubilee, marking Prince William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth's 70th year of her reign. "Oh, you're coming up?" William said with a smile.

"They're so down-to-earth, an amazing couple," Hughes tells PEOPLE. "They will make a fantastic King and Queen — and Prince and Princess of Wales."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Abergavenny Market Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

While greeting well-wishers during a royal walkabout in the Welsh town of Abergavenny on Tuesday morning, one of the first questions they were asked by local Liz Brewer was: "How are the children?"

William replied, "The children are very well, thank you."

The royal went on to reveal the sweet tradition the couple shares with their three kids — 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte and 3-year-old Prince Louis — before the couple leaves home on royal duty.

"They are always asking us where we are going," William shared. "And we show them where we are on the map."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Visit Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William and Kate, who lived in Wales during the first few years of their marriage, were clearly happy to be back for the country's national celebration on Tuesday.

Kate, 40, smiled as she said she loved visiting Wales and asked questions as she toured the market.

"She was saying how much she loved the lovely soft Welsh blankets," Kingsley Jones, who lives in nearby Monmouth, tells PEOPLE. "I told her that the modern ones are soft compared to the course older ones we used to have."