Vintage Photos of the Queen and Her Children

In addition to ruling a nation, the late Queen Elizabeth II was a proud mother of four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. Look back at photos of her as a parent, raising her children as toddlers and teens 

By Staff Author
Published on September 9, 2022 01:32 PM
01 of 18

Queen Elizabeth with Her Children

The first color photograph of Princess ANNE, taken in 1951, in the arms of her mother Queen ELIZABETH II while her father, Philip MOUNTBATTEN, holds her brother Prince CHARLES. The family lives at Clarence House, in London.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with children Princess Anne and Prince Charles. Getty

The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) holds an infant Princess Anne, who has a sweet moment with her father Prince Philip (holding Prince Charles).

02 of 18

Queen Elizabeth with Her Children

Royalty - Princess Elizabeth and Duke of Edinburgh with Prince Charles - Buckingham Palace, London
Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth. PA Images via Getty

Philip and Elizabeth pose for a portrait with six-month-old Charles.

03 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip with their baby son, Prince Edward
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and a young Prince Edward. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty

Elizabeth and Philip introduce Andrew on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in 1964.

04 of 18

Queen Elizabeth with Her Children

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty

Prince Charles, 4, and Princess Anne, 2, join their mother on the Buckingham Palace balcony on her coronation day.

05 of 18

Queen Elizabeth with Her Children

Prince Charles, King George VI, Princess Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, Prince Philip
King George VI at Prince Charles' christening. PA Images via Getty

Elizabeth was joined by her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philip for Charles' christening.

06 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

Charles, Prince of Wales riding a go-kart with his younger brother, Prince Edward whilst Queen Elizabeth II
Hulton Archive/Keystone/Getty

The Queen seems amused by Charles taking Edward for a ride on a go-kart on their grounds.

07 of 18

Queen Elizabeth with Her Children

Prince Charles and Princess Anne
Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty

Elizabeth, Charles and Anne all coordinate in their smart attire.

08 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

gettyimages-830323040.jpg
PA Images/Getty Images.

Andrew and Edward (and some very cute corgis) are seen with their parents on the Balmoral grounds.

09 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Chidlren

Prince Charles sitting on a statue watched by King George VI, Princess Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh, Princess Margaret and Queen Elizabeth
King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles. PA Images/Getty

Charles gets a laugh out of his parents and grandfather and he sits on a statue on the Balmoral grounds.

10 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

1969: The royal family at Windsor, (from left) Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew.
Fox Photos/Getty

Photographers captured a quiet night at home for the whole family, at Windsor in 1969.

11 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

Royal Family 1951
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Eddie Worth/AP/Shutterstock

Elizabeth and Philip look on as their two eldest kids look ready to pick some flowers.

12 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

Undated picture showing Queen Elizabeth II of England and Prince Charles riding horses in the park of Windsor Castle. (Photo by - / CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD / AFP) (Photo by -/CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty Images)
CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty

Elizabeth and Charles both shared an affinity for horseback riding.

13 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

A 'well done' pat for Doublet as the Queen congratulates Princess Anne and her mount after they had taken fifth place in the Badminton Horse Trials. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images)
PA Images via Getty

Elizabeth and Anne also shared a love of all things equestrian — Anne was the first British royal to go to the Olympics for riding.

14 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

BRITAIN-ELISABETH II-FAMILY
Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in 1965. STRINGER/AFP/Getty

The whole family (Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew) smile at infant Prince Edward in his pram in 1965.

15 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

Royalty - Queen and Family at Balmoral Castle
PA Images/Getty Images

Elizabeth and Philip are joined by Edward and Andrew to visit the Balmoral kennels.

16 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

Queen Elizabeth II driving her children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Windsor,
Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty

Do we think the Queen was driving Charles and Anne to soccer practice? Probably not.

17 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

Queen Elizabeth, posing with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their son, Prince Edward.
Getty

Elizabeth and Philip posed proudly with Edward ahead of her 50th birthday in 1976.

18 of 18

Queen Elizabeth and Her Children

Prince Charles and Princess Anne being pushed on a swing by their father, the Duke of Edinburgh, with their mother Queen Elizabeth II looking on
Prince Philip with Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Queen Elizabeth. PA Images via Getty

Elizabeth watches as Prince Philip pushes their children on a swing.

