Vintage Photos of the Queen and Her Children

01 of 18 Queen Elizabeth with Her Children Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with children Princess Anne and Prince Charles. Getty The Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) holds an infant Princess Anne, who has a sweet moment with her father Prince Philip (holding Prince Charles).

02 of 18 Queen Elizabeth with Her Children Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth. PA Images via Getty Philip and Elizabeth pose for a portrait with six-month-old Charles.

03 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and a young Prince Edward. Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Elizabeth and Philip introduce Andrew on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in 1964.

04 of 18 Queen Elizabeth with Her Children Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Philip. Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Prince Charles, 4, and Princess Anne, 2, join their mother on the Buckingham Palace balcony on her coronation day.

05 of 18 Queen Elizabeth with Her Children King George VI at Prince Charles' christening. PA Images via Getty Elizabeth was joined by her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, and her husband Prince Philip for Charles' christening.

06 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children Hulton Archive/Keystone/Getty The Queen seems amused by Charles taking Edward for a ride on a go-kart on their grounds.

07 of 18 Queen Elizabeth with Her Children Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles. Lisa Sheridan/Studio Lisa/Getty Elizabeth, Charles and Anne all coordinate in their smart attire.

08 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children PA Images/Getty Images. Andrew and Edward (and some very cute corgis) are seen with their parents on the Balmoral grounds.

09 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Chidlren King George VI, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles. PA Images/Getty Charles gets a laugh out of his parents and grandfather and he sits on a statue on the Balmoral grounds.

10 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children Fox Photos/Getty Photographers captured a quiet night at home for the whole family, at Windsor in 1969.

11 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Eddie Worth/AP/Shutterstock Elizabeth and Philip look on as their two eldest kids look ready to pick some flowers.

12 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children CENTRAL PRESS PHOTO LTD/AFP via Getty Elizabeth and Charles both shared an affinity for horseback riding.

13 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children PA Images via Getty Elizabeth and Anne also shared a love of all things equestrian — Anne was the first British royal to go to the Olympics for riding.

14 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Philip, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward in 1965. STRINGER/AFP/Getty The whole family (Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Philip and Prince Andrew) smile at infant Prince Edward in his pram in 1965.

15 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children PA Images/Getty Images Elizabeth and Philip are joined by Edward and Andrew to visit the Balmoral kennels.

16 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Do we think the Queen was driving Charles and Anne to soccer practice? Probably not.

17 of 18 Queen Elizabeth and Her Children Getty Elizabeth and Philip posed proudly with Edward ahead of her 50th birthday in 1976.