Vicar Shares 'Surreal' Experience Inside King Charles Coronation Service: 'Shiver Down My Spine' (Exclusive)

King Charles' coronation service on Saturday was watched by millions around the world. But inside Westminster Abbey, the experience was "surreal," says The Reverend Matthew Price, 45, who was invited to be among the guests in a nod to his community outreach work during the pandemic.

"It was absolutely extraordinary," Price told PEOPLE immediately after the ceremony. "The combination of what we were seeing and hearing was just spine tingling. I actually felt a slight shiver go down my spine as [King Charles and Queen Camilla] came in."

Price says that of the many highlights he observed first-hand inside the abbey, one stands out the most.

"The thing that struck me was when the King took his robes off in order to be anointed, and he was just wearing a very plain white shirt. That's a reminder of his humanity I think — that he's just an ordinary man who has been called to this extraordinary office because of his birth."

Adds Price: "It was very solemn and very grand, but it very much felt like they were human beings."

Another highlight, says the recipient of a British Empire medal, "was seeing Prince George carrying the train of the King. Suddenly you think, 'There's a nine-year-old, and one day that's going to be him.' It's extraordinary!"

The vicar also calls out the "pinch-me moment" of seeing King Charles crowned: "When the Archbishop put the crown on Charles' head and said very loudly and strongly, 'God Save the King' and the whole congregation responded, that was a pinch-me moment. It was very powerful."

Reflecting on the solemn nature of the ceremony, Price says, "It's a deeply spiritual thing. The anointing is something that has been done for thousands of years — it can be traced right back to the Old Testament. That's why it's so solemn. And from what I understand, the King takes that seriously."

Within here was a palpable sense of relief inside the abbey after the service concluded, says Price. "I think when [King Charles and Queen Camilla] came back down the aisle, there was a sense of jubilation and joy, and you could feel that in the congregation too. There was such a bubble of conversation after they left. Everyone was buzzing.

"It almost feels unreal," he adds. "I think I need to get a little away from it to digest what I just witnessed. But the adrenaline has really kicked in. It was incredible."

Prior to the coronation, Price told PEOPLE about receiving his coveted invitation in the mail. "I was blown away by the beauty of the invitation when it arrived — it's stunning!" he said from his family home in Gorleston, Norfolk (about three hours east of London).

"Even the post lady was excited when she delivered it, she said, 'I think it's from the King!'"