Vanessa Kirby Reacts to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Watching The Crown: 'It's Quite Mad'

"That's something that you sort of always semi-imagine," the actress, who portrayed Princess Margaret on the first two seasons of the Netflix drama, said

While appearing virtually as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday evening, the 32-year-old actress said it's "quite mad" that the couple has watched the popular Netflix series about the British Royal family, which she starred in as Princess Margaret for its first two seasons.

Meghan and Harry admitted during their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey over the weekend that they have seen "some" of The Crown.

"It's quite mad to think that they have actually seen it," Kirby told host Jimmy Kimmel. "That's something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, 'Oh, you're probably too busy to watch it.' "

After Kimmel, 53, joked that the couple now has more free time on their hands to watch the series since stepping away from their Royal roles, Kirby quipped, "They literally binged four seasons probably in one go."

The actress continued, "What a crazy life concept to have a show made about literally your grandparents and their lives, and then I guess, you know, that yours is possibly upcoming."

Last month, during an episode of The Late Late Show, Harry, 36, also discussed The Crown with host James Corden.

"They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate," he told Corden, 42, while riding an open-top bus through Los Angeles.

Harry, who has his own deal with streaming service Netflix, said he realizes it is a drama.

"It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that," he explained, adding, "I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself. That is obviously fiction — take it how you will. But this is being reported on as fact because you're supposedly news."

After winning Golden Globe Awards for their portrayals on The Crown in February, Emma Corrin and Gillian Anderson also weighed in on Harry's thoughts about the drama.

During the 2021 Golden Globes, Corrin, 25, took home the award for best performance by an actress in a television series – drama for her captivating turn as Princess Diana, while her costar, Anderson, 52, accepted the award for best supporting actress in a series, miniseries or television film for her portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

"I saw the interview that [Harry] did with James Corden and it was, I felt incredibly grateful to him. I actually am incredibly moved by what he said," Corrin told reporters at the time. "... The way he spoke about it and the fact that he's watched it, and the fact that obviously, I think his mother and that would have been such a sensitive thing. And I was very amused by the fact that he acknowledged it."

Expressing similar sentiments, Anderson said: "I would say that, you know, Harry is fairly well qualified to judge what is fact or fiction and that it was pleasing to hear that he understood what Peter was trying to do on the ground that you know he's telling a nuanced story of the challenges of putting duty and service before love and family and that he has certainly many many many years of experience with that."