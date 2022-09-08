US Presidents React to News of Queen Elizabeth's Death: 'She Defined An Era'

American presidents are reacting to the news that Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96 Thursday.

In an official statement on Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

The statement continued, "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth met with more than a dozen U.S. presidents, including every American commander-in-chief since Harry Truman (with the exception of Lyndon Johnson).

After the news of the Queen's death, President Joe Biden cancelled a scheduled speech meant to highlight the arrival of updated COVID-19 vaccines planned for his afternoon at the White House, according to the White House press office.

In a statement, Biden said, "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era."

Calling the Queen "a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons," Biden noted that he first met her in 1982, while traveling to the UK as part of a Senate delegation.

They met again in June 2021, when Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden took their first overseas trip as President and First Lady, "where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom"

"All told, she met 14 American presidents," Biden continued in his statement. "She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that 'Grief is the price we pay for love.' "

Former President Bill Clinton issued his own statement shortly after Buckingham Palace released a statement.

In his own statement, Clinton said Her Majesty was an inspiration "throughout her lifetime of service."

"Hillary and I mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we join with people across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and all around the world, in giving thanks for her extraordinary life," Clinton said. "Throughout her remarkable 70-year reign, she led Britain through great transformations with unfailing grace, dignity, and genuine care for the welfare of all its people. In sunshine or storm, she was a source of stability, serenity, and strength."

Elsewhere in his statement, Clinton said he and his wife "will always be grateful for the kindness she showed us through the years, particularly during our visits to Buckingham Palace in 1995 and 2000, and for all she did to deepen the Special Relationship."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service," Clinton added.

Former President Donald Trump weighed in as well, saying he and his wife, former First Lady Melania Trump, were "deeply saddened to learn of the loss."

"Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief," Trump wrote on his social media site, Truth Social.

Trump and Melania made their first state visit to the U.K. in June 2019, greeting the Queen for the first time during that visit. Months later, the former American first couple returned to Buckingham Palace for a NATO 70th anniversary reception hosted by the Queen.

Trump's statement continued: "Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world."

Trump added that Queen Elizabeth "will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!"

Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama joined current and former American leaders in celebrating the Queen's life and legacy, writing in a statement: "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us."

Obama recounted: "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity. Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

Former President George W. Bush said he and his wife Laura were "honored to have known Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," calling her "a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit."

"Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency," Bush wrote in his statement. "Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign."

The news of Queen Elizabeth's death comes with another history-making moment: She is succeeded immediately by her eldest son, Prince Charles, 73, who will now be the monarch. Charles' firstborn son, Prince William, 40, is now next in line to the world's most famous throne, followed by his firstborn son, Prince George, 9. Her death follows her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in June 2021.