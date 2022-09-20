United Kingdom Marks End of 10-Day Mourning Period Following Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Nearly two weeks after the death of Queen Elizabeth, the longest reigning British monarch, the United Kingdom's official period of mourning has come to an end.

When Queen Elizabeth died on Sept. 8 at age 96, the U.K. began a 10-day period of mourning, leading up to the late monarch's funeral arrangements on Monday. Following the state funeral, flags on British government buildings around the world returned to flying at full mast Tuesday.

The royal family's official period of mourning will continue until seven days after the Queen's funeral. Royal mourning is observed by members of the royal family, staff in the royal households and troops on ceremonial duties.

On Monday, the Queen was buried at King George VI Memorial Chapel after her state funeral and committal service.

The late monarch was laid to rest beside her husband of 73 years, Prince Philip, during a private burial service, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Queen Elizabeth II died at age 96 on Thursday, Sept. 8 and her state funeral was held Monday at Westminster Abbey before she was laid to rest at Windsor Castle. Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty

The Palace also paid tribute to the Queen on social media alongside a beautiful photo of her enjoying the great outdoors, writing, "'May flights of Angels sing thee to thy rest.' In loving memory of Her Majesty The Queen. 1926 - 2022."

Buckingham Palace confirmed details of the private burial with a simple statement on social media earlier Monday.

"This evening a Private Burial will take place in The King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor. The Queen will be Laid to Rest with her late husband The Duke of Edinburgh, alongside her father King George VI, mother Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and sister Princess Margaret," the palace wrote, sharing a vintage, undated photo of the five royals.

Prince Philip, who died at age 99 in April 2021, was moved from the Royal Vault beneath the chapel, where he was temporarily interred, to be by her side.