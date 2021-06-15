Get the Ultimate Summer Dessert Recipe Enjoyed by the Royals!

Read more about this warm-weather palace tradition in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals, out now

There's nothing sweeter than English strawberries and cream! And this centuries-old royal tradition is deceptively decadent - and easy to make.

Together, strawberries and cream "create a deliciously airy and sweet pairing," Nick Marston, chairman of the trade body British Summer Fruits, says in the summer issue of PEOPLE Royals, out now. The combo has been enjoyed in the U.K. for centuries, with Cardinal Wolsey - right-hand man to King Henry VIII - credited as the first person to create the dish in the 16th century. The Wimbledon tennis championships now serve close to 192,000 portions of the juicy treats every year!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Get the latest issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch

Royals Strawberries & Vanilla Cream

Serves: 4-6

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes

strawberries and cream Credit: Getty(2)

1 lb. small fresh strawberries, hulled

2 tbsp. granulated sugar

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream, chilled

1/3 cup powdered sugar or superfine sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Fresh mint leaves, for garnish

1. Toss together strawberries and granulated sugar in a medium bowl until coated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours.

2. Place whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla in a medium bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on high speed until soft peaks form, about 1 minute.

3. Spoon strawberries with rendered strawberry juices evenly into serving bowls. Top each with a generous dollop of vanilla whipped cream and garnish with mint.

People Royals Princess Diana Credit: