Ukraine's President Zelenskyy Thanks Prince William and Kate Middleton for Their Support

Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also sent messages of support to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is thanking Britain's royal family for their support amid Russia's invasion of the country.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy tweeted that he and his wife, Olena, "are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia's invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens."

"Good will triumph," he added.

"In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the statement from the couple began. "Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge signed off their message with their initials, writing, "W & C."

Prince Charles denounced Russia's attack on Ukraine on Tuesday in a speech during a visit in Southend-on-Sea, England, for its City Day.

Queen Elizabeth's heir described the murder of Sir David Amess, who was killed in a terrorist attack outside of his constituency surgery in October 2021, as "an attack on democracy" before touching on the tragedy currently unfolding in Europe.

"What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself," Charles, 73, said. "We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way. In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and First Lady Olena Zelenska during an audience at Buckingham Palace on October 7, 2020 in London, England. Prince William and Kate Middleton with Olena and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Credit: Jonathan Brady/WPA Pool/Getty

The messages of support come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issued a statement of their own on Feb. 24.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same," a statement posted to their Archewell Foundation website last week read.

When Meghan and Harry accepted an award at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Prince Harry also addressed the ongoing crisis by saying, "Before I begin, we would like to acknowledge the people of Ukraine, who urgently need our continued support as a global community."

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy also thanked King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands "for their warm words of support to the people of Ukraine."