Crown Prince from the United Arab Emirates and Fashion Designer Dies Unexpectedly at 39

Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, heir to one of the seven emirates that make up the United Arab Emirates, was found dead in London on Monday morning. He was 39.

The official media office of Sharjah, ruled by his father Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, confirmed the death on Instagram Tuesday. The social media post also announced that Khalid’s funeral would take place on Wednesday, followed by three days of mourning with flags ordered to fly at half-mast.

Thousands flooded the streets of Sharjah for the funeral. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi also changed the featured image on his personal Instagram page to a photo of his son.

London police told the BBC that they had received a report of “a sudden death at a residential property in Knightsbridge.” They added that Khalid’s death is being treated as “unexplained.”

A police statement added that a post-mortem examination was carried out on Tuesday but proved inconclusive. They are waiting the results of further tests, according to the BBC.

“He loved life, very outgoing. A very kind and generous person as well,” an unnamed friend told the BBC of Khalid. “He didn’t care too much about ego — he could have, but he didn’t.”

Khalid also founded the fashion line Qasimi, and his death occurred just weeks after appearing at London Fashion Week to debut his ready to wear spring/summer 2020 collection. The brand said the crown prince “unexpectedly passed away” without further explanation.

“The design world has lost a great philosopher and artist, and we ask that the privacy of the family, team and brand are respected at this difficult time,” Qasimi said in a statement on their website.

According to Qasimi, Khalid studied fashion design at Central Saint Martins in London and released his first collections in 2008.

Khalid was named crown prince after his older brother, Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan al Qasimi, died of a heroin overdose in 1999 at the family’s English manor. Mohammed has 24 at the time of his death.