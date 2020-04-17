U.K. Mom Who Just Video Chatted with Prince Harry Says He 'Always Remembers' Her Daughter

Image zoom Courtesy WellChild

Prince Harry‘s video call with caregivers of seriously-ill children “came at the right time,” says one mom.

Leanne Cooper was one of the U.K. parents and carers who took part in a virtual meeting with the Duke of Sussex last weekend through one of his longstanding charities, WellChild. Her 13-year-old daughter, Sophie, has cerebral palsy, epilepsy, dystonia, scoliosis and other complex needs.

“He’s always been so supportive,” Leanne said of Harry, who she and her daughter have met a few times over the years, on This Morning Thursday. “What’s really, really lovely is that he always remembers Sophie, that’s really special.”

Leanne described the high level of care that Sophie needs, noting that it often goes unrecognized.

“Actually the call from Prince Harry on the weekend, especially at lockdown, just came at the right time,” she said. “It was really lovely.”

Leanne says Prince Harry was “intently listening” during their chat about the struggles they were facing amid the coronavirus pandemic, including taking precautions long before government lockdowns went into place to ensure Sophie didn’t catch the illness.

“It was so lovely to be recognized, because we fell like we’re forgotten sometimes,” the mother said.

Prince Harry also learned during the 30-minute call about the lack of information for vulnerable families such as the Coopers.

“There is a lot of information out there, but not a lot for vulnerable families and certainly not for children with complex medical needs,” Leanne said. “If we’re in a position where carers can’t come to work because they might be symptomatic, there is no way we would survive when Sophie needs care seven nights a week, seven days a week, twenty-four hours a day. It is terrifying.”

Image zoom Sophie Cooper and Prince Harry in 2011 John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty

Prince Harry, who has been patron of WellChild for more than a decade, called the group “super-parents” for their grace under such pressure.

“The resilience and the strength that you guys have is absolutely incredible,” he said. “You must never, ever, ever, ever forget that. Of course, there are going to be hard days — I can’t even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys.”

“Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!” he said of his son Archie, who will celebrate his first birthday in May.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Sophie Cooper in 2011 John Stillwell/WPA Pool/Getty

Harry may have relocated to the Los Angeles area with his wife and son, but he is keeping up with the same charities and causes that he championed in the U.K. before his royal exit.

He and wife Meghan Markle have also helped out their new community, distributing meals for Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity that cooks, prepares and delivers meals to people living with critical illnesses who are at greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They actually did two deliveries for us — one on Easter Sunday and one on Wednesday — and they’ve done it quietly,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, tells PEOPLE. “We’re completely honored.”

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

“They were extremely down to earth and genuinely interested in every single person they met,” Ayoub continues. “They engaged with our chefs, they engaged with clients — they just wanted to make sure that people felt the love and appreciation. Their goal was really to just honor our chefs and staffs and volunteers by being of service.”