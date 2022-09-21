Tyler Perry Opens Up About Letting Meghan and Prince Harry Stay in His House During a 'Difficult Time'

"The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them," Tyler Perry said on Today

September 21, 2022
Tyler Perry wants what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have.

The actor and filmmaker appeared on Today Wednesday to chat about his new film A Jazzman Blues when hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up how Perry offered his Los Angeles home as a place for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay after they stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020.

"It was a very difficult time for them," Perry, 53, said. "What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, is how much they love — these two people love each other. They found each other — out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them."

He added, "If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don't want it — that's really amazing."

In a recent interview with The Cut, Meghan said the Madea director got in touch when she married Prince Harry in 2019 to let her know he was praying for her "and that he understood what this meant, and that he could only imagine what it was like." Perry also said he'd always be available for support or advice.

Although they hadn't met in person, Meghan reached out to Perry two years later to fill him in on her family's stay in Vancouver, Canada amid an uncertain future as they stepped back from royal life.

"Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you," she told The Cut.

After using the director's estate for their fresh start in the United States, Meghan, 41, and Prince Harry, 38, purchased a property in Montecito, Santa Barbara County. Perry even welcomed them to their new abode with a grand piano as a housewarming gift, telling them, "Write the soundtrack for your life."

Perry also wished a happy birthday to "Princess Meghan" last month with a sweet Instagram post.

"I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people," he wrote. "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now."

Meghan and Prince Harry were in Europe for a series of charity events when Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth died on September 8. They remained in the U.K. for funerary events, including the state funeral and committal service that took place on Monday.

