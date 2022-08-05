Tyler Perry Sends Birthday Love to 'Princess Meghan' Markle: 'I've Watched You Endure Things'

Meghan and Prince Harry stayed at Tyler Perry's Los Angeles estate when they first moved to the U.S. after stepping back from their royal roles

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022 01:52 PM
Meghan Markle, Tyler Perry
Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty; Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Tyler Perry is celebrating Meghan Markle's birthday with a special message.

On Friday, one day after the Duchess of Sussex turned 41, Perry shared a tribute on his Instagram page.

"I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people," the actor and filmmaker, 52, said. "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

The thoughtful caption accompanied a photo of Meghan from her 2019 tour of South Africa, in which she's kneeling and kissing the hand of a young girl.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the African not-for-profit organisation 'mothers2mothers' during the royal tour of South Africa on September 25, 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. The organisation trains and employs women living with HIV as frontline health workers across eight African nations.
Meghan Markle. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Before settling down in their home in Santa Barbara, Meghan and Prince Harry stayed at Perry's Los Angeles estate with son Archie Harrison (their daughter, Lilibet Diana, was born in June 2021) as they transitioned out of their senior royal roles.

"They're really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness," a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. "They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time."

"With COVID and as they were stepping back from their royal duties, he provided them a safe haven," the source added.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/queen-elizabeth/" data-inlink="true">Queen Elizabeth</a> II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Perry was also a guest on Prince Harry and Meghan's first Spotify podcast in Dec. 2020, joining a starry lineup that also included Elton John and James Corden in reflecting on the year.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan celebrated her birthday privately, but she also received social media tributes from members of the royal family.

"Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex," Kate Middleton and Prince William wrote on their joint Twitter account alongside a photo of Meghan from her recent visit to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also wished Meghan a happy birthday on Twitter, sharing a similar photo of the Duchess of Sussex from the Service of Thanksgiving she attended alongside Prince Harry in the Queen's honor at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.

Related Articles
Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton and Prince William Wish Meghan Markle a Happy 41st Birthday
Harry Meghan Lifetime movie
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 5 Most Dramatic Lifetime Movie Moments: How Did They Really Go Down?
Meghan and Harry, Tyler Perry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Grateful to Tyler Perry for Providing 'Safe Haven' After Royal Exit
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
Queen Elizabeth Shares Birthday Message to Great-Grandson (and Future King!) Prince George
Meghan Markle Appears at Girls Leadership Summit
Prince William and Kate Middleton Wish Meghan Markle a Happy Birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
The Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Messages for Lilibet on Her First Birthday
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Joining Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Concert at the Palace
Lilibet
Lilibet Diana's First Birthday Cake Revealed: See the Photo!
Meghan and Harry Invictus Games
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Didn't Appear on the Palace Balcony for Trooping the Colour
prince harry, kate, prince william;, meghan
Meghan, Harry, Kate and William 'Didn't Give People the Chance to Speculate About Their Relationship'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose at the IGF Reception during day two of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Attending Trooping the Colour — Here's How They'll Take Part
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Santa Barbara, CA - Prince Harry strikes a pose during a break in his latest polo game in California. The royal turned out for his pal Nacho Figueras’ side Los Padres on Friday (June 10), his first game since returning to the US after attending some of his grandmother The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in London. Harry’s side lost their game against Dundee II by 12-8. There was no sign of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. The game, which was open to the public, was played at the Cancha de Estrella’s Polo Club, close to the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. Shot on 06/10/22.Pictured: Prince HarryBACKGRID USA 11 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Prince Harry Plays Polo in First Stateside Sighting Since U.K. Trip for the Queen's Jubilee
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Miss Final Day of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations
prince harry, meghan, archie
The Queen, Kate Middleton and Prince William Share Family Photos of Archie on His Third Birthday
Lilibet
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Candid First Birthday Photo of Lilibet — and Her Red Hair!
meghan markle; prince harry; jubilee church service
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are All Smiles Attending Church Service with Royal Family