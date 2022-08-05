Tyler Perry Sends Birthday Love to 'Princess Meghan' Markle: 'I've Watched You Endure Things'

Tyler Perry is celebrating Meghan Markle's birthday with a special message.

On Friday, one day after the Duchess of Sussex turned 41, Perry shared a tribute on his Instagram page.

"I've had a front row seat in your life for the past few years. I've watched you endure things that would have broken a lot of people," the actor and filmmaker, 52, said. "I'm so incredibly proud to see how happy you, your husband, and your kids are now. It fills me with joy to say Happy Birthday Princess Meghan."

The thoughtful caption accompanied a photo of Meghan from her 2019 tour of South Africa, in which she's kneeling and kissing the hand of a young girl.

Meghan Markle. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Before settling down in their home in Santa Barbara, Meghan and Prince Harry stayed at Perry's Los Angeles estate with son Archie Harrison (their daughter, Lilibet Diana, was born in June 2021) as they transitioned out of their senior royal roles.

"They're really grateful to Tyler Perry for his kindness," a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE. "They have endless gratitude to him for helping them during a complicated time."

"With COVID and as they were stepping back from their royal duties, he provided them a safe haven," the source added.

Perry was also a guest on Prince Harry and Meghan's first Spotify podcast in Dec. 2020, joining a starry lineup that also included Elton John and James Corden in reflecting on the year.

Meghan celebrated her birthday privately, but she also received social media tributes from members of the royal family.

"Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex," Kate Middleton and Prince William wrote on their joint Twitter account alongside a photo of Meghan from her recent visit to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also wished Meghan a happy birthday on Twitter, sharing a similar photo of the Duchess of Sussex from the Service of Thanksgiving she attended alongside Prince Harry in the Queen's honor at St. Paul's Cathedral on June 3.