All About That Iconic Royal Family Photo on the Buckingham Palace Balcony

It’s the ultimate royal photo op!

The entire royal family gathered together on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday to celebrate the Queen’s annual birthday celebration.

Queen Elizabeth was joined by Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and new parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Several other royal family members, including scene-stealer Savannah Phillip, Princess Eugenie and new husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Princess Anne, also stood on the balcony.

The royal tradition of the balcony appearance began with Queen Victoria, who decided to greet her subjects from the balcony during the opening celebrations of the Great Exhibition in 1851.

The tradition is carried out each year during the Trooping the Colour celebrations, which is in honor of the Monarch’s official birthday. The Queen typically stands in the center of the balcony, surrounded by her family members.

The royal family at Tropping the Colour 2019 Neil Mockford/GC Images

This year marks Meghan’s first post-baby balcony appearance. (She made her debut on the balcony last year, just weeks after her royal wedding.) Kate made her debut on her wedding day to Prince William. The then newlyweds famously kissed (twice!) as the crowds cheered below them.

Neil Mockford/GC Images

Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

George and Charlotte are old pros at the balcony wave — this year is Charlotte’s fourth appearance. Their younger brother, Prince Louis, also made his big debut this year. Harry and Meghan’s son Archie is too young to attend the big event, which includes a noisy flypast over the palace.