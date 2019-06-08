Prince Louis Wasn't the Only One Making Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour — Who Else Was New?

Prince Louis stole the spotlight on the balcony at Saturday’s Trooping the Colour festivities in London, but he wasn’t the only royal making his debut at the annual event.

New royal husbands Jack Brooksbank — who wed Princess Eugenie in October 2018 — and Thomas Kingston — who wed Lady Gabriella Windsor in May — were also first-timers on Saturday, with Brooksbank joining his wife and sister-in-law Princess Beatrice in a carriage ride before the Buckingham Palace balcony moment, and Kingston standing with his wife on the balcony (all the way to the left in the photo below).

Trooping the Colour is an annual celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s birthday. Though her actual birthdate is in April, and she celebrates the milestone privately, it’s also customary to celebrate a sovereign’s birthday publicly on a day during the summer, when the weather is nicer.

The day is filled with pomp and tradition, including a parade of carriages and men on horseback to Buckingham Palace, followed by the big royal family balcony moment and a colorful flypast. One must be married into the family in order to participate.

Brooksbank and Kingston’s debuts on Saturday weren’t the only thing they have in common — they were both married at the same location, St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. (This was also the wedding venue for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who made her debut as a royal mom on the palace balcony.)

Since his wedding to Eugenie, Brooksbank has been warmly welcomed into the royal family. He accompanied Princess Eugenie for the annual Christmas walk to church for the first time this past December, and even joined the Yorks when Prince Andrew reviewed the Troops and took the salute at the Colonel’s Review at Horse Guards Parade. The Colonel’s Review is the second of two rehearsals ahead of Trooping The Colour.

Lady Gabriella, a Senior Director at Branding Latin America, is the daughter of one of Queen Elizabeth‘s cousins, Prince Michael of Kent. She and Kingston, who works in frontier market investment, got engaged in August 2018, when Kingston popped the question on Sark, one of the Channel Islands just off the coast of France.