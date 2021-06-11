Trooping the Colour: Hats Off to the Royals' Best Looks Through the Years

Fabulous fascinators, color-coordinated ensembles, military uniforms and more - see some of the greatest looks from Queen Elizabeth's annual birthday parade

By Janine Puhak and Stephanie Petit
June 11, 2021 04:46 PM

Queen Elizabeth, 1964

Credit: Fox Photos/Getty Images

Proud mom and monarch! Queen Elizabeth wore her military uniform and offered a royal wave as she held an infant Prince Edward at his very first Trooping the Colour nearly 60 years ago.

Prince Harry and Princess Diana, 1988

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Mama and her mini-me! Prince Harry, then 3, stole the show in a white button down with green shorts and suspenders that matched exactly with Princess Diana's dress and hat of the same shades.

Meghan Markle, 2019

Credit: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex color-coordinated her dress, cape and hat in her signature shade of navy. The outing marked her first post-baby appearance since welcoming son Archie.

Prince William, 1985

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Ahoy, sailor! Prince William, then 3, wore a sweet sailor's outfit to watch the magnificent festivities.

Kate Middleton, 2017

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge beamed in a bright pink dress and matching hat during the famous fly-past on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. The royal mom kept her children Prince George and Princess Charlotte close.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 2016

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Duchess of Cornwall went monochrome in an all-white ensemble, making a statement in a feathered hat and her signature pearl choker.

Princess Anne, 2018

Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Anne was among the 1,400 guardsmen and cavalry who proudly participated in the parade. The princess wore her official military uniform and rode on horseback for the spectacular ceremony.

Princess Margaret, 1992

The princess surely caught the crowd's eye in a scarlet red ensemble, making a statement in a fierce, feathered hat.

Princess Beatrice, 2007

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

An 18-year-old Princess Beatrice had an iconic hat moment in a cream fascinator with feathers, matching her neutral outfit.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Diana, 1991

Credit: Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

The royal sisters-in-law watched in wonder during the RAF fly-past 30 years ago.

Sarah paired a pale blue-green floral outfit with a white hat, while Diana stepped out in a yellow coat dress with navy lapels and a navy hat.

Queen Elizabeth, 2002

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The Queen looked lovely in lime, pairing a pale green hat, coat and dress with lavender gloves and a signature black handbag.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 2019

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Sophie glowed in an emerald green cowl neck dress, accessorized with a black floral fascinator and belt with bow.

Meghan Markle, 2018

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan broke the mold in wearing a pale pink, off-the-shoulder dress for her first Trooping the Colour. The style smashed tradition, as women of the royal family typically select longer-sleeved options for the event.

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, 2019

Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Matching moment! The sisters both wore black hats with white flowers as they smiled at well-wishers from their carriage.

Princess Diana, 1982

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The pregnant Princess of Wales was radiant in an emerald green dress with matching fascinator during her second Trooping the Colour. Just days later, she would give birth to Prince William.

Kate Middleton, 2013

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A pregnant Duchess of Cambridge watched on in a pale pink button-up coat dress one month before welcoming her firstborn, Prince George.

The Queen Mother, 1987

Credit: David Levenson/Getty Images

The Queen Mother looked content during the carriage processional, wearing a blue and white floral dress with a matching hat with black lace that fell over her face.

Queen Elizabeth, 2000

Credit: Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

The monarch was joyful on the Buckingham Palace balcony in a floral pink coat and dress, accessorizing the ensemble with a matching hat and pearls.

Princess Margaret, 1993

The Queen's younger sister was all smiles in a yellow and white coat and dress combination, matching meticulously with a hat and gloves of the same hues.

Kate Middleton, 2019

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate chose pale yellow for the grand military parade, opting for a royal rewear with the rose-trimmed hat.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, 1999

Credit: JOHN STILLWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Edward's then-fiancée looked ready to join the royal family's fashionable ranks in a navy coat dress and straw hat for her first-ever Trooping the Colour.

Princess Margaret, 1982

Never one to shy from a fashion statement, the princess rode in style in a bright blue coat dress and white turban-style hat with feathers.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, 2017

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

In another matching moment, the princesses opted for complementary ensembles in pale blue and white with bodices stitched with floral detailing.

Kate Middleton, 2015

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate smiled from the balcony of Buckingham Palace in a blue floral coat dress and matching white hat - her first appearance since Princess Charlotte was born! 

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, 2019

Credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Camilla looked bright in a mint green dress and coat with white embroidery, the stitching of which paired perfectly with her white floral topper.

By Janine Puhak and Stephanie Petit