Royal Family's Best Trooping the Colour Moments Over the Years — Including Prince Harry's Naughty Face!
The Buckingham Palace balcony has been the site for some of the royal family's most memorable moments
Trooping the Colour
Each year, the royal family gathers at Buckingham Palace for a public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday, known as Trooping the Colour. From the horse-drawn carriage rides to the fashion to the family appearing on the palace's balcony, there's always a fun moment.
The Future Queen Rides
The future Queen Elizabeth participated in the Horse Guards Parade in 1949 for the Trooping the Colour in celebration of her father King George VI's 53rd birthday.
Diana's Maternity Look
Just nine days before the birth of her first son Prince William in 1982, Princess Diana appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside the Queen, Prince Philip and Prince Charles in a green maternity dress.
Prince Harry Making Faces
What's more adorable than Prince Harry and Princess Diana's matching green outfits in 1988? Prince Harry showing off his naughty side by sticking out his tongue!
Kate's Debut
Just weeks after Kate Middleton and Prince William tied the knot in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge made her Trooping the Colour debut alongside her husband and new in-laws.
Queen Scolding William
Prince William learned that you're never too old for a scolding from Granny! In 2016, Prince William bent down to point out something to son Prince George — but the Queen quickly gestured for him to stand up straight...and William obeyed!
Unamused George
Prince George seemed less than thrilled to be watching the flypast in 2017, resting his hand in his hand. Maybe he was more interested in nap time?
Window Watching
Although Prince Louis was still a year away from his balcony debut, big siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte showed him the best way to check out the action in 2018 — through the Buckingham Palace windows! (And Louis sucking his thumb? Too sweet!)
Future Queens
While their husbands ride horseback, future queen consorts Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge sit side-by-side in a carriage most years.
Cousin Antics
Savannah Phillips and Prince George had a cheeky streak in 2018, when they clearly had a case of the giggles. But realizing they may be going too far, Savannah was seen shushing Prince George — a bold move given that he's the future king — and even placed her hand over his mouth. Note that Kate and Prince William don't look too pleased with the behavior!
Kate in Mom Mode
When Princess Charlotte stumbled and had a little fall resulting in tears in 2018, Kate quickly picked up her daughter to comfort her. Within no time, Princess Charlotte was back to smiles and waves.
Meghan's Debut
A month after their royal wedding, Meghan Markle had her Trooping the Colour debut alongside Prince Harry, where she wore a pink off-the-shoulder dress.
Prince Louis' Royal Wave
Prince Louis had his entire family cracking up in 2019, when he debuted his extra enthusiastic royal wave during his first balcony appearance.
The Queen's Quiet Celebration
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the typical Trooping the Colour was canceled 2020 and 2021. However, the Queen was still toasted with smaller celebrations, including the 2021 at Windsor Castle.