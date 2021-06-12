The annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday usually sees the royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

Why Kate Middleton, Prince William and Other Royals Aren't at Trooping the Colour This Year

For the second year, Trooping the Colour is missing some familiar faces.

While the annual public celebration of Queen Elizabeth's birthday usually sees the extended royal family gather on the iconic balcony of Buckingham Palace, this year's festivities at Windsor Castle only hosted two royals: the Queen and her cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

The palace announced in March that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Trooping the Colour 2021 would again be scaled down.

"Following consultation with Government and other relevant parties it has been agreed that The Queen's Official Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead this year in its traditional form in central London," they said.

Currently in the U.K., outdoor gatherings are limited to 30 people and indoor gatherings are limited to six people or two households.

While some members of the royal family - including Prince William and Prince Charles - ride horses in the parade wearing full military regalia, including large bearskin hats, others take part in the parade via carriages. It's possible that Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now old enough to join the procession - Prince William made his carriage debut in 1987, just weeks ahead of his fifth birthday!

In 2020, the army staged a smaller-scale parade and celebration at Windsor Castle with just the Queen in attendance.

Although the Queen's 95th birthday was on April 21, Trooping the Colour always takes place in the early summer of the second weekend in June. The reason is a practical matter more than anything: the weather is nicer!