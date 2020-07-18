Troian Bellisario Recalls Outfit Anxiety at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Wedding: 'It Was a Nightmare'

Troian Bellisario said she had "extreme anxiety" about wearing a fascinator at the wedding

When Troian Bellisario was invited to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, picking an outfit wasn't easy.

The Pretty Little Liars star, 34, opened up about her struggle to find the perfect outfit in a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph's Stellar, admitting that she had "extreme anxiety" leading up to the wedding.

"Of course I did, and I had it two-fold," she told the outlet of her outfit anxiety. "I was trying to conceal the fact that I was five months pregnant. I was absolutely positive that it was going to be revealed."

Most of her worries were about wearing "those hat things," otherwise known as a fascinator. "They look ridiculous unless you’re in the 1930s," she explained.

The actress said she was worried about picking too big or too small of a fascinator.

"You could get one that is an absolute piece of art, but then are you being too vain and trying to call too much attention to yourself? Or if you get a fascinator that’s very small, are you not going for tradition?" she said.

"It was a nightmare," she recalled.

Bellisario — who attended the wedding because her husband Patrick J. Adams was Meghan Markle’s Suits costar — revealed that she looked to her Australian-born stylist, Annabelle Harron, for advice on the hat situation.

"I called her right before I was about to walk out the door and I was like, 'Annabelle, this is not a full hat.' And she said, 'It’s fine, you have a veil, you have a head covering.'" she recalled.

Bellisario continued, "And I was like, 'If the British press tears me apart, I can never forgive you for this.' And she said, 'Trust me, I’m an Aussie. I’ve got you!'"

In the end, the actress ended up wearing a peach-colored long-sleeve gown with a white birdcage veil fascinator.