Trevor Noah Jokes About Prince Harry's 'Frostbitten Penis' at 2023 Grammys

Prince Harry's much-talked-about book was also a topic at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Trevor Noah cracked a joke about a revealing passage in the Duke of Sussex's memoir, Spare, while hosting the Grammys on Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. As Noah introduced James Corden, he pointed to the excerpt from the book where Prince Harry revealed that he got frostbite during a philanthropic trip to the North Pole in 2011.

"James Corden is a 12-time Emmy winner and the host of The Late Late Show," Noah began. "He's also living proof that a man can move from London to L.A. and not tell everyone about his frostbitten penis."

As seen in a clip shared on Twitter by The Telegraph reporter Jamie Johnson, the quip elicited a laugh from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who were seated nearby.

Prince Harry shared more than ever before in Spare, released worldwide on Jan. 10. In one personal story, the Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote that he returned home to London with frostbite in the sensitive spot after joining a group of veterans fundraising for Walking With the Wounded. The ex-servicemen set out to become the first amputees to reach the North Pole unsupported, and Harry, who completed two tours of Afghanistan during his decade in the British Army, joined the expedition.

The trek was unpredictably delayed a few days due to bad weather, forcing Prince Harry to leave early in order to attend Prince William's April 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton. When Harry got back to the U.K., he learned the extent of his frostbite.

"Upon arriving home I'd been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn't," he wrote in Spare. "It was becoming more of an issue day by day."

Only time would heal the injury, though Harry first attempted a home remedy. Confiding in a friend about the painful problem, Harry said she suggested he try applying Elizabeth Arden cream — which Princess Diana used.

"I found a tube, and the minute I opened it the smell transported me through time. I felt as if my mother was right in the room," Prince Harry wrote. " 'Weird' doesn't really do the feeling justice."

The book jacket of Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare'. PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently were among the star-studded guests to witness Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's surprise vow renewal. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a gathering last week thought to be a 50th birthday party for de Rossi — however, the celebration turned into a vow renewal ceremony for DeGeneres and de Rossi officiated by Kris Jenner. In a video shared to The Ellen Degeneres Show's YouTube channel, Prince Harry and Meghan are seen among the group watching the romantic moment unfold.

Other famous faces at the event included Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston, Carol Burnett, Courteney Cox, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.