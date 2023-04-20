Tom Parker Bowles Says Mom Queen Camilla Had No 'End Game' When She Married King Charles

Tom Parker Bowles says his mother Queen Camilla followed her heart when she married King Charles.

The food writer and critic, 48, made rare comments on his mother's marriage while appearing on the Apple News podcast The News Agents Thursday.

Joining the U.K. news show to discuss coronation food, pomp around the crowning ceremony and what the May 6 service will be like, co-host Emily Maitlis asked if it felt strange to call his mother the Queen.

"Not really, because she's still our mother," Tom said, referencing his sister Laura Lopes.

"She's our mother. Change happens but I don't care what anyone says — this wasn't any sort of end game. She married the person she loved, and this is what happened," he added, seeming to allude to the press intensity his mother has weathered for decades over her relationship with Charles following his divorce from Princess Diana in 1996.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Queen Camilla welcomed her son and daughter during her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, and is today a grandmother of five. Tom shares son Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, and daughter Lola Parker Bowles, 15, with ex-wife Sara Buys, while Laura shares twin sons Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and daughter Eliza Lopes, 15, with husband Harry Lopes.

The Queen Consort's three grandsons will formally participate in the coronation by serving as her Pages of Honor, and Tom said that the gravity of the opportunity hasn't hit Freddy yet.

"I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be, I don't think he has a sense of the occasion. He's a 13-year-old boy who loves football," Tom said when asked if his son was excited about the crowning ceremony and his special assignment.

"We're just there to support our mother. I'm no expert on this," he joked.

corbis/getty

Though Queen Camilla's family is mostly outside of the royal spotlight, they have supported her at major events before. Tom and Laura attended their mother's wedding to Charles in 2005, and Tom's daughter Eliza adorably served as a bridesmaid when Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011.

Peter Byrne/PA Wire via ZUMA Press

More recently, all of Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that the King and Queen Consort will each be supported by four Pages of Honor during the coronation service, and the boys will process together through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

Children and grandchildren of the Queen Camilla arrive at Westminster Abbey ahead of The State funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty

Queen Camilla will be supported by Freddy, Gus, Louis and her great-nephew Arthur Elliot, while King Charles' pages are Prince George, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache.

"It's a lovely idea to involve their own family members in these roles, rather than having aristocrats' sons and daughters doing it. It is all part of the inclusivity of the family and strengthens their bonds," royal author Hugo Vickers previously told The Times of Charles and Camilla bringing their grandchildren into the crowning ceremony.