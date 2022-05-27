A History of Tom Cruise Meeting the Royals
Turns out Tom Cruise's moment with Prince William and Kate Middleton was far from his first encounter with the British royal family: see the old photos
In 1992, a young Tom Cruise and then-wife Nicole Kidman greeted Princess Diana at the London premiere of Far and Away on July 30.
Tragically, five years later Cruise and Kidman attended Diana's funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, along with Tom Hanks and more of the princess' famous friends.
Cruise was on hand in March of 2017 to chat with Prince Philip at the 75th anniversary of the Outward Bound Trust at Buckingham Palace.
Though they weren't snapped in the same shot, at the 2020 Euro final football match between Italy and England in July 2021, Cruise (seated near Kate Moss and David Beckham, among others) had a brief interaction with Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George a few rows away.
On May 15, 2022, Cruise manned the microphone at the performance of the Platinum Jubliee Celebrations at the Windsor Horse Show, part of an ITV television special.
Four days later, on May 19, Cruise was a gracious host to Will and Kate at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.
Cruise and Prince William, both aviation enthusiasts, reportedly chatted about their flying experiences at the event.
"We have a lot in common," Cruise said of the prince at the premiere, according to My London. "We both love England and we're both aviators, we both love flying."