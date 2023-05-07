Tom Cruise Tells King Charles 'You Can Be My Wingman Anytime' During Video Cameo at Coronation Concert

The Top Gun: Maverick star sent his support to the King on Sunday

By
Published on May 7, 2023 05:23 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 03: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort during the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation of the King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Buckingham Palace, on May 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)
Photo: Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty; JC Olivera/Getty

Tom Cruise feels the need — the need to show support for the new king!

During the Coronation Concert on Sunday, the Top Gun: Maverick star, 60, appeared in a video cameo, giving King Charles III a shoutout while sitting in a fighter jet.

"Pilot to pilot, Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time," Cruise said.

The part-time U.K. resident has spent many years there filming the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Pierce Brosnan and Bear Grylls also appeared in the pre-recorded spots, while Dame Joan Collins, Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh, Sir Tom Jones and OTI Mabuse also appeared in "pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about the King."

The concert, hosted by Hugh Bonneville, celebrated the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen. Approximately 20,000 members of the public and invited guests were in attendance, while millions were expected to be watching at home.

Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England
Katy Perry. Chris Jackson/Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William's two eldest children joined the royal family at the concert, continuing the celebrations after King Charles and Queen Camilla's crowning ceremony took place on Saturday. Despite participating in the coronation festivities, 5-year-old Prince Louis did not attend the Coronation Concert.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli highlighted the lineup, which also included the British pop group Take That, plus U.K. talent Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Other artists performing for the Windsor Castle spectacle included singer-songwriters Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger.

The concert was broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds overseas. PBS stations aired it in the United States.

