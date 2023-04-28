Tom Cruise and Winnie the Pooh! New Additions to King Charles' Coronation Concert Lineup Revealed

The BBC has announced more names for King Charles and Queen Camilla's Coronation Concert roster

Published on April 28, 2023 05:00 PM
King Charles III inspects the 200th Sovereign's parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst
King Charles III Inspects 200th Sovereign's Parade At Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

The BBC has announced more big names for the historical Coronation Concert, which takes place one day after King Charles and Queen Camilla are crowned at Westminster Abbey.

Tom Cruise, Dame Joan Collins and Disney's beloved Winnie the Pooh will be featured, along with Sir Tom Jones, Bear Grylls OBE and OTI Mabuse in some of the day's "pre-recorded sketches and segments revealing little-known facts about the King," the BBC shared in a statement on Friday.

The Sun first reported Cruise's rumored VIP Coronation attendance in February, with a source stating that he would be pausing filming for his eighth installment of Mission Impossible in order to attend.

The concert, hosted by Hugh Bonneville, will "celebrate the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests," not to mention the millions watching at home.

Tom Cruise attends the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Tom Cruise at the 95th Annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon on February 13, 2023.

As for the newly-announced artists performing for the Windsor Castle spectacle, singer-songwriters Paloma Faith and Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, internationally renowned pianist Lang Lang and pop star Nicole Scherzinger will all be part of the May 7 lineup.

The artists will be joined by Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, featuring Vula and JERUP, and winner of The Piano, Lucy, with Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor delivering a spoken word performance.

The concert will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds.

Kate Phillips, BBC Director of Unscripted, shared in Friday's statement, "I'm delighted that even more world-class names have joined the line-up for the Coronation Concert, broadcast live across the BBC. Against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, it's going to be a jam-packed evening of memorable moments, that Their Majesties and everyone in the UK can enjoy!"

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort arrive to visit Liverpool Central Library
Jon Super - WPA Pool/Getty Images

British singer-songwriter Steve Winwood, 74, who has been on the music scene since 1963, said this will be the second coronation he'll witness in his lifetime, and he is "extremely humbled and honoured" to be performing next week.

"I was alive and just about remember the Coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and I, together with millions and millions of other people all around the globe, am a lifelong monarchist," the rocker said via the BBC statement. "So to be included in the Coronation celebrations of Their Majesties King Charles and Queen Camilla is for me a lifetime achievement for which I'm extremely humbled and honoured."

The "Higher Love" music legend will sing alongside the Commonwealth virtual choir, which will feature choirs from over 40 Commonwealth countries.

On April 14, the BBC announced the first roster of performers gracing the stage at the concert, with Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli heading the lineup, which also includes the British pop group Take That, plus U.K. talent Sir Bryn Terfel, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench.

Katy Perry King Charles Lionel Richie to perform at King Charles' coronation ceremony
getty (3)

Perry, 38, and Richie, 73, both serve as judges on American Idol, and have known King Charles for years. The "Firework" singer has served as an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity co-founded by Prince Charles to tackle poverty and transform lives in South Asia, since 2020.

Meanwhile, the "All Night Long" hitmaker was appointed the First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for The Prince's Trust in 2019. Charles established the charity in 1976 to provide disadvantaged youth with the resources they need to reach their full potential.

"I must tell you I can't say a word — it's a royal secret," Richie told Extra. "They told me, 'Don't reveal.' But I would tell everybody if I could… I am trying my best to contain myself, but it's going to be one in a million times in history to be part of something like this."

Richie added to PEOPLE that the performance will be "the grandiose of the grandiose," adding that he's ready to "see all the lights."

"I want to see the pomp and circumstance because I don't care what you thought Michael Jackson did. I don't care what you thought Prince did. I don't care what you thought Madonna did," he said. "Nothing's going to be like this."

