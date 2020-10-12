The Crown's Tobias Menzies on Prince Philip's Relationship with Diana: 'It's Another Outsider'

When Princess Diana joined the royal family, she found an ally in fellow "outsider" Prince Philip.

Tobias Menzies, who portrays Queen Elizabeth's husband in The Crown, discussed the introduction of Princess Diana's character into the Netflix hit in season 4 — and how Prince Philip was initially taken with his daughter-in-law.

"I guess there are some similarities in that, you know, it's another outsider, a position that he obviously has been in. Maybe he has some kind of appreciation for the challenges that she's going through," Menzies said ahead of the season 4's November 15 premiere. "I think on a very basic level, he just thinks it's a good fit. In a slightly old-fashioned way, I think he also just liked her femininity, her beauty. He was sort of very seduced by her as well."

Image zoom Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty. Inset: Pablo Cuadra/FilmMagic

However, both the Queen and Philip knew marrying into the royal family was not just a matter of love but also of duty.

"There's this weird mixture of they're in the business of both making sure their son is happy but also needing to keep half an eye on what is required of the role and trying to find someone who could help his son, who is maybe isn't perfectly fitted for the job of being king one day," Menzies explained. "Someone who is strong beside him or someone who can make that team work. There's a weird mixture of family and public office. A management to that side of things is a big part of what goes on with Philip this season."

Image zoom Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Prince Philip Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

Menzies also discusses how The Crown suggests that Prince Philip sees "a bit of himself" in Princess Diana.

"He ends up underestimating her actually, which is slightly paternal blindness, arguably sexism," the actor said. "He is very beguiled by this beautiful young woman and doesn't really register the turbulence that is clearly in her, which ends up being very destructive to the family and obviously fatal to herself."

Image zoom Princess Diana and Prince Philip Eric BOUVET/Gamma-Rapho via Getty

Emma Corrin takes on the part of Princess Diana in the Netflix series, recently telling The Sunday Times that "there's a huge amount of pressure" that comes with playing the beloved royal.

"Everyone has this ownership," she said of fans' connections to Diana, who was mother to Prince William and Prince Harry. "[Expectations have been] overwhelming since the beginning."

Corrin, who said she wants to make Diana "proud," added, "I know that's strange and cheesy, but I feel like I know her."

Image zoom Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in The Crown Netflix

