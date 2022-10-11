Tiara Alert! See the Swedish and Dutch Royals Come Together for a Glam State Visit

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands are visiting Sweden — and the trip also included a reunion for Willem-Alexander with his goddaughter, Princess Estelle

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 05:03 PM
Queen Silvia of Sweden, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and King Carl Gustaf of Sweden stand for a picture before a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, on October 11, 2022. - The royal couple of the Netherlands is on a three day long state visit to Sweden. - Sweden OUT (Photo by Fredrik SANDBERG / TT News Agency / AFP) / Sweden OUT (Photo by FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Silvia, Queen Maxima, King Willem-Alexander and King Carl Gustav. Photo: FREDRIK SANDBERG/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty

It's tiara time for the Swedish and Dutch royal families!

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Sweden on Tuesday for a state visit. That evening, a gala dinner was held at the Royal Palace in Stockholm — setting the stage for the royals to dress to the nines in tiaras, gowns and jewels.

After wearing a pink outfit for her arrival, Queen Maxima stuck with the color theme for the palace party in a one-shoulder patterned evening gown with cape detail. The mother of three wore the Stuart Tiara, the centerpiece of which is a 40-carat diamond, according to The Court Jeweller.

Queen Silvia of Sweden also wore a pink gown, sporting a bold shade of the hue, with long sleeves. She topped off her ensemble with the Braganza Tiara — the same sparkler she wore for her first official portrait in 1976 shortly after she married King Carl XVI Gustaf, The Court Jeweller reports.

Although Queen Silvia has kept the Braganza Tiara in the royal vault for many years, she also wore it to a number of special occasions, including daughter Crown Princess Victoria's wedding in 2010 and a gala to mark the King's 60th birthday in 2006.

Crown Princess Victoria attended the gala dinner alongside husband Prince Daniel in a purple one-shoulder gown, perfecting coordinating with the Napoleonic Amethysts tiara. According to The Court Jeweller, the piece was converted into a tiara after originally being a necklace.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - OCTOBER 11: (L-R) Princess Sofia of Sweden, Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Carl Gustaf XVI of Sweden, King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Princess Estelle of Sweden, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden at the Royal Palace on October 11, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden. The King and Queen of The Netherlands visit Sweden for an official 3 day state visit. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Patrick van Katwijk/Getty

Meanwhile, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip also wore their best for the occasion. Princess Sofia wore her go-to tiara, which was a wedding gift from King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia when she married Prince Carl Philip in 2015. The tiara was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle as well as Tuesday's dinner, complementing her green dress.

In the past, the royal mom of three has proved the versatility of the piece, replacing the emeralds on the tiara with pearls for a different look.

King Willem-Alexander's visit to Sweden also doubled as a reunion with his goddaughter, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's eldest daughter, Princess Estelle. Estelle, 10, greeted the Dutch King with a big smile at the Royal Palace. The young royal, who is second in line to the throne behind her mother, then posed front and center between King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima for photos.

Princess Estelle also carried a handbag to complete her black and white ensemble.

