It's tiara time for the Swedish and Dutch royal families!

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrived in Sweden on Tuesday for a state visit. That evening, a gala dinner was held at the Royal Palace in Stockholm — setting the stage for the royals to dress to the nines in tiaras, gowns and jewels.

After wearing a pink outfit for her arrival, Queen Maxima stuck with the color theme for the palace party in a one-shoulder patterned evening gown with cape detail. The mother of three wore the Stuart Tiara, the centerpiece of which is a 40-carat diamond, according to The Court Jeweller.

Queen Silvia of Sweden also wore a pink gown, sporting a bold shade of the hue, with long sleeves. She topped off her ensemble with the Braganza Tiara — the same sparkler she wore for her first official portrait in 1976 shortly after she married King Carl XVI Gustaf, The Court Jeweller reports.

Although Queen Silvia has kept the Braganza Tiara in the royal vault for many years, she also wore it to a number of special occasions, including daughter Crown Princess Victoria's wedding in 2010 and a gala to mark the King's 60th birthday in 2006.

Crown Princess Victoria attended the gala dinner alongside husband Prince Daniel in a purple one-shoulder gown, perfecting coordinating with the Napoleonic Amethysts tiara. According to The Court Jeweller, the piece was converted into a tiara after originally being a necklace.

Meanwhile, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip also wore their best for the occasion. Princess Sofia wore her go-to tiara, which was a wedding gift from King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia when she married Prince Carl Philip in 2015. The tiara was topped with emeralds for her walk down the aisle as well as Tuesday's dinner, complementing her green dress.

In the past, the royal mom of three has proved the versatility of the piece, replacing the emeralds on the tiara with pearls for a different look.

King Willem-Alexander's visit to Sweden also doubled as a reunion with his goddaughter, Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel's eldest daughter, Princess Estelle. Estelle, 10, greeted the Dutch King with a big smile at the Royal Palace. The young royal, who is second in line to the throne behind her mother, then posed front and center between King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima for photos.

Princess Estelle also carried a handbag to complete her black and white ensemble.