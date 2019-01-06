Thomas Markle ‘Very Upset’ About How Meghan's Being Portrayed Amid Rumored Kate Middleton Feud

Although Thomas Markle has spoken out numerous times about his lack of contact with daughter Meghan Markle, he says doesn’t want to see her criticized amid reports of tension between her and Kate Middleton.

“If there is any animosity between Meghan and Kate they should put their differences aside,” Thomas, 74, said during a new interview with U.K. publication The Sun, before defending the Duchess of Sussex, 37.

“I’m very upset by the criticism Meghan is getting,” he added. “I don’t think she deserves it and I don’t think she is doing one-third of the things she is being accused of doing.”

Thomas went on to share that while he doesn’t “believe that Meghan is trying to hurt her in any shape or form,” as he claims he hasn’t had any contact with his daughter in months, “I cannot call Meghan and say, ‘What is going on? How can I help you?’”

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images; Good Morning Britain/ITV

Thomas, a former lighting director on TV shows such as Married…With Children and General Hospital previously shared that he had been surprised by reports of a feud between the royal pair.

Speaking about the way Meghan has been portrayed in the reports, Thomas told The Mail on Sunday, “I don’t recognize this person.”

“The Meghan I know was always sweet, kind, generous,” he added. “She was always demanding but never rude.”

The interview was published shortly after Kensington Palace issued a rare denial in response to a report that Kate, 36, had gotten angry with Meghan over how she treated Kate’s staff ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, 34.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty

Although the palace chose to respond to the report about Kate and Meghan’s alleged feud over Meghan’s treatment of staffers, they indicated that they will not be drawn into additional reports — including one that said Kate was “left in tears” after a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress ahead of Meghan’s wedding. PEOPLE previously confirmed that the incident did take place.

Several insiders have told PEOPLE that there was a notable amount of “stress” surrounding those involved in the wedding. Still, a royal wedding guest previously told PEOPLE that Prince William “was in a jokey, wonderful mood” at Meghan and Harry‘s private evening reception — and that Kate was in “great form.”

Despite claims of tension between brothers William and Harry and their wives, the two couples joined forces during the royal family’s annual walk to Christmas church services in the English countryside.

Meghan, who is expecting her first child, chatted happily with Kate as they followed closely behind Prince Charles during the outing.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Thomas has previously said that he has not spoken to his daughter since she married Harry on May 19. After publicly wavering on the decision, Thomas did not attend Meghan’s wedding, citing heart problems. In his absence, Charles stepped in and walked Meghan down the aisle after she “sadly” confirmed days before the nuptials that Thomas would not be attending the wedding as originally planned.

Thomas has since made controversial statements about his daughter, such as declaring that Meghan seemed “terrified” of her new duties in July and comparing the royal family to a “cult” in August. Also that month, Thomas admitted that he lied to Harry about staged paparazzi photos as the couple was preparing for their special day.