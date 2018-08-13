Thomas Markle Admits He Lied to Prince Harry About Staged Paparazzi Photos

Meghan Markle‘s father is revealing new details about his phone conversations with Prince Harry — including that he once hung up on the royal while talking about staged paparazzi photos ahead of his daughter’s royal wedding.

In a new interview with The Mail on Sunday published over the weekend, Thomas Markle, 74, said he lied to Harry, denying that the pictures were a collaboration with photographers. Regarding a shot of Thomas being measured, presumably for a suit to wear to the wedding, he told Harry that he “was being measured for a hoodie.”

“Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, ‘They will eat you alive,’ ” the retired television lighting director said. “He was right.”

Looking back, Thomas said he realizes that Harry was “absolutely right” that staging the photos was a bad idea. However, he explained he was “hurt” when Meghan told him he wouldn’t be able to make a speech at their wedding. (At the last minute, Thomas did not attend the royal wedding due to health complications.)

“I’m not mad at Harry. I’m not mad at Meghan. I love them. I wish them well,” Thomas told the outlet. “But as for the rest of it, … I’m done.”

Meghan’s father claimed this would be his final interview — a sentiment he has declared and broken before. He previously told The Sun on Sunday last month that he was done giving interviews, but went back on his promise multiple times, even telling TMZ that he didn’t plan on disappearing.

Thomas also told The Sun that he doesn’t think his daughter is having the easiest time adjusting to her new role as a member of the royal family. Although, in the same interview, he admitted that he had not spoken to his daughter since the May 19 wedding.