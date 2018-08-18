Thomas Markle Compares Royal Family to a 'Cult': 'Like Scientologists or the Stepford Family'

Meghan Markle’s father is continuing to speak out against the royal family.

In his latest interview with the press, Thomas Markle, 74, described the family his daughter Meghan Markle married into as being “cult-like.”

“They are either like Scientologists or the Stepford family,” the retired television lighting director said during an interview with The Sun, which was published on Friday.

“If they hear anybody say anything they just lock the doors. They need to speak up!” he added, presumably referencing an earlier claim he made that the royal family had been “in silence mode” since he began giving interviews to media outlets.

“They are cult-like — like Scientology — because they are secretive,” he remarked in his latest interview with The Sun. “They close the door, pull the shades down and put their fingers in their ears so they don’t have to hear.

Thomas continued: “Maybe they have a secret handshake too! You cannot ask a question of them — as they won’t answer.”

Meghan Markle and Thomas Markle Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Good Morning Britain/ITV

RELATED: Thomas Markle Admits He Lied to Prince Harry About Staged Paparazzi Photos

Earlier this month, Thomas also revealed that while he was “done” with the rest of his daughter Meghan’s new family, he was “not mad” at either her or Prince Harry.

“I’m not mad at Harry. I’m not mad at Meghan. I love them. I wish them well,” Thomas said during an interview with The Mail on Sunday. “But as for the rest of it, f— it. I’m done.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Slams Meghan Markle’s Father Over ‘Embarrassing’ Comments: ‘This Guy Sucks’

During the interview, he also revealed that he actually hung up on Harry while talking about staged paparazzi photos ahead of his daughter’s royal wedding.

“Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, ‘They will eat you alive,’ ” he said during an interview with The Mail on Sunday. “He was right.”

Looking back, Thomas said he realizes that Harry was “absolutely right” that staging the photos was a bad idea. However, he explained he was still “hurt” when Meghan told him he wouldn’t be able to make a speech at their wedding. (At the last minute, Thomas did not attend the royal wedding due to health complications.)

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Summer Vacation Plans

Since his daughter married Harry in May, Thomas has spoken at length about his frustration over the lack of contact he’s had with her.

“I spoke to Meghan and Harry Briefly after the wedding,” he told The Sun on Sunday last month, admitting that he hasn’t talked with the couple since.

Thomas went on to add that “the phone number I had been calling Meghan on is no longer picking up” and that “I don’t have an address for her.”

He also went on to call his daughter “cold” in an interview last month with The Mail on Sunday, claiming that Harry’s late mother Princess Diana “would have loathed the way I’ve been treated.”