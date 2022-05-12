The Queen's Grandson-in-Law Mike Tindall Says He and Wife Zara Tindall Would Love to Take Dance Lessons

Mike Tindall showed off his dance moves on U.K. television on Thursday and revealed it's a passion he shares with his wife Zara Tindall.

"We both do like to have a dance, definitely not ballroom but dancing makes you feel good, I love it, I love music," he said while appearing on the panel of Loose Men, an all-male version of the daytime ITV show Loose Women.

"We've always talked about trying to do dance lessons as a social thing but we've never got round to it," he said before hitting the floor with Strictly Come Dancing professional Johannes Radebe to dance the waltz.

While the former rugby player managed a few steps, the chances of seeing him lift the much-coveted glitterball trophy on the hit BBC television show any time soon were dashed back in 2019 when he told Good Morning Britain that he has no intention of ever taking part.

"I definitely don't think the nation needs to see me dance. It appears you need to be small like Austin [Healey] and Matt [Dawson] to win. All the taller rugby guys – not so good."

His appearance on the show was in honor of Mental Health Awareness Week in the U.K. Among topics such as infertility fears and body confidence, the sportsman also revealed that he's eager to teach his children the importance of losing with grace.

Mike Tindall, 'Loose Men' TV show, London, UK - 19 Nov 2021 Mike Tindall on the Loose Men TV show | Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

"It's a balance - I let Mia win occasionally, we have races up the stairs and stuff, she'll race to her bedroom but I always make sure I beat her a few times because she absolutely goes mad - she's really competitive but it's part of making sure that she understands that she has to be able to take losing every now and again," he said.

Zara, Mia and Mike Tindall arriving for a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh Mike and Zara Tindall with daughter Mia Tinall at Prince Philip's memorial | Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images