It’s a palace fit for a queen . . . or a very spoiled pup.

The Battersea Dogs and Cats Home is getting a unique donation: British Lottery winner Susan Crossland is gifting them the “pooch palace” she designed in the style of Windsor Castle so her dog Archie could properly celebrate the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May.

“Archie has had literally hours and hours of summer fun in the pooch palace,” Crossland, who won £1.2 million (more than $1.5 million) in the lottery 10 years ago, told the Windsor Express. “We decorated the replica castle with Royal Standard flags, bunting and even a red carpet. He loved the Royal wedding celebrations in his very own castle but I felt the time had come to give other pooches the chance to play in it.”

She continued, “It is just too good to be just for Archie — I want other dogs to enjoy it and could think of nowhere better than Battersea. This is a charity which I think is fantastic and does amazing things to give animals new, happy lives.”

The creation — modeled after the King George IV Gate at Windsor Castle, where Meghan and Harry tied the knot — took 244 hours to build and cost more than $6,500.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Battersea manager Kaye Mughal told the outlet, “Battersea has a long-standing relationship with the Royal Family that started with Queen Victoria, and we’ve been immensely proud to have The Queen and The Duchess of Cornwall as our patrons. We’re very grateful for this remarkable donation. Our Old Windsor animal rehoming center is just a few miles from Windsor Castle, and we think it offers the perfect setting for this dog-friendly palace. With around 10 dogs arriving at Battersea’s three centers every day, we can be sure that many dogs will get a chance to enjoy the palace whilst they await their new home.”

Not only is Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall a royal patron of the animal shelter, but she has also adopted a number of dogs to add to the royal family from Battersea.