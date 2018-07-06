This $40 Replica of Meghan Markle’s Wedding Tiara Actually Looks Like the Real Thing

A replica of Meghan Markle’s wedding tiara is now available — and it’s as sparkly as it is affordable.

Swapping platinum for silver-plated and diamonds for rhinestones, the vintage-style tiara from online retailer TheRoyalLookForLess.com costs just $39.99.

“Sales have been very brisk and have skyrocketed since the story broke,” says Kaye Thomas, marketing and PR manager for the brand. “It is becoming one of our best sellers.” The Royal Look for Less replica of Meghan Markle's wedding tiara. Y.E.S.J.

Of course, the royal replica doesn’t quite come with the history of the real thing: For her wedding in May, Meghan accessorized her bespoke Givenchy dress with the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara, on loan from Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The art deco piece was made in 1932, specifically to accommodate the dazzling center brooch (which alone features 10 diamonds), a present to the then-Princess Victoria Mary of Teck (the Queen’s grandmother) in 1893 by the County of Lincoln on her marriage to the Duke of York, later King George V.

For loyal Meghan fashion fans, the Royal Look for Less also sells a replica of her engagement ring ($21.99) and a copy of the green dress ($49.99) from Italian label P.A.R.O.S.H that Meghan wore to the official engagement photocall at Kensington Palace last November.