The Unexpected Way The Crown Pays Tribute to Prince George in Season 3

Image zoom Anwar Hussein/WireImage

The highly anticipated third season of The Crown premiered on Sunday, and royal fashion fans may have noticed a familiar piece of clothing in one of the episodes — Prince George’s winter coat!

In episode seven of Netflix’s royal drama, the child actor playing a young Prince Andrew is wearing the same coat worn by George in real life back in 2016. And just to add to the style tribute (and make us think this is surely no coincidence!) — the scene was shot at exactly the same place where George was photographed.

The traditional double-breasted wool coat from Pepa & Co was a cozy yet smart choice for a Christmas Day church service George attended with mom Kate Middleton, dad Prince William and sister Princess Charlotte in Englefield (close to Carole and Michael Middleton’s Bucklebury home) almost three years ago. While that exact style is no longer available, they have a similar version, a Traditional Grey Wool Coat available for $206.

RELATED: The Crown: Inside the Breakdown of Princess Margaret’s Marriage — and Affair with a Younger Man

Image zoom Andrew Matthews/PA

Image zoom Pepa & Co.

In the drama, a young Andrew is seen leaving the same St. Marks Church in Englefield with Olivia Coleman, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother and Erin Doherty as Princess Anne. The scene was filmed in March earlier this year and also includes a young Prince Charles.

RELATED: Olivia Colman Had an Awkward Exchange with Prince William When She Asked If He Watches The Crown

Image zoom SplashNews.com

The London-based children’s clothing boutique has been a firm favorite of the Cambridge children, with George and Charlotte both owning several outfits from the brand. Founded by Spanish-born Pepa Gonzalez, the label hit the headlines when George wore a blue and beige cotton jumper from Pepa & Co. for his official third birthday photographs.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

While George’s style seems to have honored in the Netflix drama, it’s unlikely his parents will see it as Coleman recently said that William had confessed to her that he does not watch The Crown, which covers the lives of the royal family from 1964 to 1976 in its current season.